Trump may have to wear a mask in visit to Ford plant

President Trump may be required to wear a mask during his upcoming trip this week to a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, although he has so far declined to wear a mask in public appearances despite the guidelines by his own government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Ford Motor Company told CBS News that company policy requires all visitors to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Ford spokesperson Rachel McCleery said. "We shared all of Ford's safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip."

Mr. Trump is expected to visit the Rawsonville Components Plant on Thursday.

The president has largely declined to wear masks during White House events, even as several officials within the White House have tested positive for the virus.

When Mr. Trump visited the Honeywell facility in Arizona earlier this month where N95 masks are being produced, he was not seen wearing a mask. He told reporters on Wednesday that he had worn a mask at one point. Asked how long he wore the mask, Mr. Trump replied, "Not too long."

Mr. Trump also visited an Allentown, Pennsylvania, mask distribution center last week, where he did not appear to be wearing a mask. Many of his staff on the trip and company officials wore masks.

Mr. Trump has said that he does not believe it would be appropriate for him to wear a mask while "sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful Resolute Desk," saying "I don't see it for myself."

Vice President Mike Pence was criticized for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic earlier this month. Two days later, he donned a mask while visiting a General Motors plant in his home state of Indiana.

Pence later acknowledged in a Fox News virtual town hall that he "should have worn the mask at the Mayo Clinic."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that Americans wear masks in public and observe quarantines when they come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kathryn Watson and Costanza Maio contributed to this report.