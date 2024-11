What Trump's Cabinet picks so far signal about his second term President-elect Donald Trump on Monday tapped Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.N. ambassador, former Rep. Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency and Tom Homan as his administration's "border czar." CBS News has also learned Trump plans to name his former adviser Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy. CBS News' Robert Costa and Camilo Montoya-Galvez have more.