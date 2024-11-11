Florida Governor DeSantis to decide Senate replacement if Rubio joins presidential cabinet

MIAMI - If President-elect Donald Trump selects Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Governor Ron DeSantis would gain the power to appoint Rubio's temporary Senate replacement.

Rubio, who was re-elected to his six-year term in 2022, would vacate a seat that doesn't end until 2028.

The appointed replacement would serve until a 2026 special election to complete the final two years of Rubio's term - meaning the appointee would have to win again in 2028 to secure a full term.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede, citing conversations with multiple Republican sources, reports that several scenarios are being discussed for how DeSantis may proceed:

1. Appointing Chief-of-Staff James Uthmeier: Uthmeier, who serves as DeSantis's chief-of-staff and was campaign manager for his presidential campaign, could act as a caretaker in the Senate role until 2026. This move would give DeSantis the option to run for the Senate seat himself in the 2026 special election, aligning with the end of his gubernatorial term.

2. Appointing Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez: Nunez, a Cuban-American from Miami, has been a loyal ally to DeSantis. Her appointment could provide continuity for Cuban-American representation, replacing Rubio, who shares the same background.

3. DeSantis Takes the Senate Seat: DeSantis could work with Nunez to resign as governor, allowing her to ascend to the governorship and appoint him directly to the Senate seat, bypassing the need to wait until 2026.

Other potential contenders for DeSantis's appointment include Attorney General Ashley Moody and former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, who is also a Cuban-American from Miami.

There's also speculation that DeSantis could appoint his wife, Casey DeSantis to the seat. Casey DeSantis has long been involved in state government and she enjoys wide popularity across the state.

With several Republican leaders in the mix, DeSantis's decision could reshape Florida's political landscape, especially if he eyes the Senate seat himself as part of a longer-term strategy.