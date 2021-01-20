Watch Live: Trump leaves D.C. on Air Force One for final time as president

President Trump is leaving Washington, D.C. aboard Air Force One Wednesday morning for the last time as president, hours after he pardoned 73 people, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and rapper Lil Wayne, and commuted the sentences of 70 others.

A farewell celebration is scheduled to send Mr. Trump off at 8 a.m. Bucking the long tradition of attending his successor's inauguration, Mr. Trump is expected to have arrived in Florida by the time President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. Once Mr. Biden is sworn in, Mr. Trump will no longer have access to Air Force One.

How to watch Trump departing Washington

What: President Trump leaves on Air Force One

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

It's unclear how many people were invited to the president's sendoff event, but each attendee is allowed to bring five guests, according to a copy of the invitation.

The president will be living at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach Florida, after moving his residency from New York to California.

Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at noon.