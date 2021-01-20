Live Updates: Biden to be sworn in as president on Inauguration Day

Live Updates: Biden to be sworn in as president on Inauguration Dayget the free app
Washington — President-elect Joe Biden is hours away from becoming the 46th president of the United States, as he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take their oaths of office and assume power at noon on Wednesday.
President Trump will leave Washington well before the inauguration festivities get underway. In a last-minute move, the president issued a slew of pardons and commutations, granting clemency to more than 140 people, including his former chief strategist Steve Bannon.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Biden's swearing-in will look unlike any other in U.S. history. He and the new vice president will forgo the traditional inaugural parade in favor of a brief walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. They'll also host a virtual event emceed by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn with appearances expected by several other celebrities and musicians.
Harris is expected to swear in three new senators in the afternoon: Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who won their runoff elections earlier this month, and Alex Padilla, who will take over her former seat in California. Seating Ossoff and Warnock officially gives Democrats control of the Senate.
At night, the inauguration concert, Celebrating America, will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. It will be hosted by Tom Hanks, with performances expected by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.
Mr. Biden's inauguration is taking place under heavy security two weeks after thousands of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers counted the Electoral College votes. The Pentagon has authorized 25,000 National Guard troops to guard the inauguration.
Biden to sign Day 1 orders to reverse Trump immigration policies
Biden intends to invoke his executive authority during his first day in office to start dismantling some of the Trump administration's immigration policy changes, including its pre-pandemic travel restrictions on several majority Muslim countries, changes to the Census and efforts to end protections for so-called "Dreamers."
Mr. Biden plans to sign 17 executive orders — including several immigration-related directives — shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday afternoon, according to top incoming White House officials. The spate of orders is the start of the incoming Democratic administration's efforts to reverse many of the more than 400 immigration changes President Trump made without Congress.
"President-elect Biden is taking historic action on day one to advance his agenda," said incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who briefed reporters late Tuesday.
One memo will order the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to take "all appropriate actions" to safeguard the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that offers works permits and deportation relief to more than 640,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Mr. Trump's attempts to suspend DACA were all blocked in court, but a federal judge in Texas has yet to rule on a request by Republican attorneys general who the program declared unlawful.
Another executive directive will revoke Mr. Trump's travel and immigration restrictions on a group of 13 countries, most of which are predominantly Muslim or African. The order will instruct the State Department to process visa applications from the 13 countries and to develop a plan to "remedy the harms caused by the bans."
Trump issues slew of pardons and commutations in final hours
On his way out the door, President Trump pardoned 73 people, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and commuted the sentences of 70 others. The White House announced the last-minute flurry of pardons and commutations early on Wednesday, Mr. Trump's last day in office.
No members of the president's family — including Mr. Trump himself — were on the list. There was considerable speculation in the waning days of his term over whether he would issue presumptive pardons for himself, any of his children or son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Also missing from the list — Rudy Giuliani — Mr. Trump's personal attorney, who led legal efforts to prove false claims that Mr. Trump won the presidential election over Joe Biden.
Among others getting pardons were former top GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy and rapper Lil Wayne.
Bannon was indicted in August for allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars with a fundraising campaign to build a wall along the southern border, known as the "We build the wall" campaign. The scheme raised $25 million, and Bannon was accused of taking $1 million to cover personal expenses and pay another person accused in the scheme.
"Proud to be a son of Delaware": Biden bids farewell before heading to inauguration
A visibly emotional President-elect Joe Biden bid goodbye to his home state of Delaware for a final event before he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, thanking the state and its residents for serving as the launchpad for his decades-long career in public service that is now capped with his ascension to the nation's highest office.
"I want to express how much you mean to me, to every one of us," Mr. Biden said during remarks at a send-off event at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard /Reserve Center, named for the president-elect's late son. "In our family, the values we share, the character we strive for, the way we view the world, it all comes from home. It all comes from Delaware."
Calling himself a "son of Delaware," Mr. Biden said the state "gave me a chance when I was just a kid," electing him to the United States Senate after he served in local government.
"When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart and the hearts of all of us, all the Bidens," he said, a nod to the words of the Irish poet James Joyce. "We love you all, you've been there for us in the good and the bad, you've never walked away, and I am proud, proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware."
Biden's Inauguration Day parade to feature stars like Jon Stewart and skateboarding TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca
The "Parade Across America" will be televised and features popular performers, celebrities and athletes, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee. The event will be hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn, who is known for playing President Fitzgerald "Fitz" Grant on "Scandal."
Other guests include comedian Jon Stewart and Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace. Apodaca shot to fame in 2020 when a TikTok video of him skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac went viral.
