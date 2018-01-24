Trump departs for Davos

President Trump left for Davos, Switzerland, and the World Economic Forum Wednesday night, shortly after an impromptu press conference with reporters in which he said he is looking forward to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller, and is open to a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

The impromptu remarks shed light on the president's thinking, as Mueller's probe intensifies and as Congress looks for a deal on immigration. Mr. Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to testify under oath, something he had declined to say as recently as two weeks ago. The president said he expects such an interview to happen in the next two or three weeks.

Meanwhile, his comments Wednesday were perhaps the most specific he has offered so far in terms of what he would be willing to offer, in exchange for border wall and border security funding. Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, during the government shutdown over the weekend, said he wasn't entirely clear what Mr. Trump wanted out of an immigration deal.

In Davos, Mr. Trump will be pushing his America first policies, along with a large team of his senior aides and Cabinet officials.

Will soon be heading to Davos, Switzerland, to tell the world how great America is and is doing. Our economy is now booming and with all I am doing, will only get better...Our country is finally WINNING again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2018

The trip to Davos comes as Mr. Trump is under global scrutiny, for comments he made about "sh*thole countries" in a meeting on immigration with leaders in Congress, and for policies on trade and climate change that doesn't necessarily sit well with other world leaders.