Trump lawyers to ask court to toss January 6 suits from Democrats and Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will be in federal district court Monday seeking to convince a judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him by Democratic lawmakers and two Capitol Police officers for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta is poised to hear oral arguments to consider whether to grant the request from the former president to dismiss the civil cases or allow them to move forward.

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, two members of the Capitol Police and a group of House Democrats, led by Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, have each accused the former president of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

The suit filed by Swalwell also named Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, Donald Trump Jr., and GOP Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama. The suit from the 11 House Democrats alleges Trump, Giuliani and two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, conspired to incite a crowd of his supporters to breach the Capitol to stop Congress from counting states' electoral votes and reaffirming President Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, however, argues he has "absolute immunity" from liability in the three civil suits filed against him and claims his remarks outside the White House before the mob descended on the Capitol were political speech protected by the First Amendment. During that speech, Trump urged attendees of the "Save America" rally at the Ellipse to "fight like hell" and march to the Capitol building "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

"It is well recognized that rousing and controversial speeches are a key function of the presidency," Jesse Binnall, Trump's attorney, wrote in a May filing in the court battle with Swalwell. "That is especially true when, as is the case here, the president is advocating for or against congressional action."

In his lawsuit against Trump, Swalwell accuses the former president, Giuliani, Trump Jr. and Brooks of violating federal civil rights laws and D.C. law by spreading false allegations of voter fraud and other conduct that led to the violence at the Capitol on January 6.

Brooks, like Trump, is also seeking immunity from Swalwell's suit, arguing he was acting within the scope of his employment as a House member when he spoke outside the White House before the Capitol attack. The Justice Department has already declined a request from Brooks to represent him in the case, saying his appearance at the rally on January 6 was "campaign activity" and inciting an insurrection is outside the scope of his employment.

The group of House Democrats, meanwhile, claims Trump and Giuliani violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law that prohibits two or more people from conspiring to "prevent, by force, intimidate or threat" any office-holder from performing their official duties. The lawmakers argue Trump and Giuliani, together with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, instigated the mob as part of a "carefully coordinated campaign" to interfere with the process to confirm the tally of Electoral College votes cast.

In the third suit filed by Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, Trump is accused of spurring the January 6 assault with his repeated baseless claims of election fraud. The two officers say they suffered physical and emotional injuries from the riot and are seeking compensatory damages of $75,000 each, as well as punitive damages of an unspecified amount.

Trump's conduct in the run-up to and on January 6 led the House to impeach him for incitement of insurrection in the wake of the assault, making him the only president to be impeached twice. The Senate, however, acquitted Trump of the impeachment charge.

A House select committee is conducting its own investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol assault and has sought records from Trump's White House, sparking a legal battle brought by the former president. Trump asked the Supreme Court last month to intervene to block the National Archives from releasing the documents to House investigators, but the justices have not yet acted on his request.

Monday's hearing also comes less than a week after other law enforcement officers who responded to the January 6 attack filed additional lawsuits against Trump. Two Metropolitan Police Department officers and two Capitol Police officers allege in their suits that "Trump's words and conduct leading up to and on January 6, 2021 … demonstrated a willful and wanton disregard for and a reckless indifference to" the safety of the officers.