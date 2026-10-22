Trump puts focus on farmers in Iowa visit, as Republicans struggle on once-fertile ground

Sioux City, Iowa — President Trump began his remarks Thursday with little subtlety.

"I know you're not all farmers, but I love farmers," he said to the crowd of Iowans, adding, "we're taking care of our farmers."

It's still harvest season in the Hawkeye State, after a September marked by some of the heaviest rains the state has ever seen. Speaking from a crowded airplane hangar surrounded by sprawling fields on the state's westernmost side, the president appealed to people who have faced a serious squeeze in recent months beyond the harvest delays.

Diesel and fertilizer prices have surged since the Iran war began, a financial blow to Iowa farmers who were already struggling to export crops due to last year's trade wars.

The president was surrounded by fervent supporters in the state's ruby-red 4th Congressional District, which voted for Mr. Trump by more than 30 points in 2024 — exceeding his 13-point statewide win. But as key Senate, House and gubernatorial races have grown surprisingly competitive in Iowa, the president is looking to boost support in even the most devoted of places.

Mr. Trump talked at length about programs focused on farmers, highlighting a laundry list of initiatives as he made a pitch for farmers to continue to support him.

He touted the harvest fuel relief program unveiled earlier this week, which will offer $8 billion to offset high diesel prices, to cheers from the crowd. He said the administration will be using the Defense Production Act to release $150 million to increase American refining capacity to "produce more diesel and more gasoline." And he pointed to a waiver that lets drivers buy untaxed "red-dyed" diesel that is normally only permitted for off-road vehicles, "allowing farmers, truckers and anyone else to fill up diesel totally tax-free."

The president also referenced a longer-term plan for the company Mesabi Metallics to build a steel plant in eastern Iowa by 2030, an announcement he made last month.

"I don't think of you as a steel plant place," Mr. Trump said. "I think of you with a farm and the John Deere tractors and everything."

It's unclear what impact those programs will have on next month's elections. Nationwide, diesel prices have eased slightly from their record levels last month, but they remain stuck above $6 per gallon. Global crude oil prices are also stubbornly high. And polls show that most voters blame the Iran war for surging energy prices and are unhappy with the Trump administration's handling of the conflict.

Mr. Trump addressed the war's impact on energy prices during Thursday's rally, saying, "When the war in Iran ends, oil is going to be even less." But he largely defended his Iran strategy, arguing that "if they had a nuclear weapon, you wouldn't be very comfortable."

The president said he noticed the low price of gasoline during a trip to Iowa shortly before the start of hostilities with Iran earlier this year, but decided, "I had to do something."

Iowa Democrats have tried to capitalize on voters' wariness with the war, as polls show a neck-and-neck Senate contest between Trump-allied Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson and Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek, and a slight Democratic edge in the race for governor. Three of the four House contests have also grown surprisingly competitive.

Turek blamed "the unnecessary war in Iran" for energy prices during a debate earlier this month.

The dynamic has also caused some Republicans to put distance between themselves and the president. Hinson, who previously vowed to be Mr. Trump's "top ally" in the Senate, said during a debate with Turek that she would be Mr. Trump's ally when it's "important for Iowa" but could "push back on him when necessary." Last month, Hinson said "the war needs to be brought to a successful and immediate end."

But there was no visible rift between Mr. Trump and Hinson on Thursday. The president called her "all that stands between the people of Iowa and communists controlling the United States Senate."

"Frankly, she's always calling me and asking me for things like for Iowa. 'Sir, could you give a little bit more money to the farmers.' I said, 'This woman is such a pain.' But ultimately that's nice, I guess," the president said. "But no, she's a fantastic woman. She's going to be great."

Hinson has made a point of referencing those calls in recent weeks, as she's emphasized how she intends to work with the president for Iowans. When she took the stage before Mr. Trump on Thursday, she once again mentioned their conversations.

"I'm not sure, frankly, that he's always happy when we're talking because I ask him for a lot of things for Iowa when we're on the phone," Hinson said. "And that's exactly what you would expect me to do, right?"

Some Iowans who attended the rally noted that energy prices have left a mark, but were optimistic.

"The fuel prices are a big thing right now, but once the fuel prices come down, that's going to make it a lot better," Sioux City resident Tom McGaffey told CBS News. He was supportive of Hinson, saying, "She's good for Iowa farmers. She's fair, she's honest, she just supports all of Iowa."

But for some, concern over the war's implications for the midterms, and the outlook for Republicans, persisted.

Curt Strathman — who supports the president — said he's "kind of worried" about the political impact of the Iran war, but recognizes that Mr. Trump concluded "it needed to be done."

"I think it was bad timing for this midterm election. I really do," he said. "I think it's going to hurt a little bit. I think it presents another challenge, which we didn't need."