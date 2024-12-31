Trump supporters accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 now seek permission to attend inauguration

Washington — Some of the defendants accused of being part of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, are now asking courts for permission to return to Washington, D.C, on Jan. 20 to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Many of the approximately 1,600 people who have been charged with felony or misdemeanor crimes for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack have been subjected to court orders restricting their travel to and within the capital. But some have said that they should be afforded permission to return for the inauguration, arguing they are not a threat to public safety.

In a court filing on Monday, the Justice Department argued against allowing defendant Christopher Belliveau to attend the inauguration. "The last organized event the defendant attended in Washington, D.C., spiraled into a full-scale riot. This was the scene of his charged crime — a violent felony which contributed to the disruption of the peaceful transition of power," federal prosecutors wrote.

"The most compelling reason to deny Belliveau's motion is that allowing his travel to Washington, D.C. places Capitol Police Officers in danger," prosecutors added. "Belliveau argues that his lack of violent past warrants a modification of his conditions of release. But that makes his return to the Capitol even more concerning — Belliveau was only willing to engage in violence against Capitol Police Officers who were trying to keep a crowd of rioters under control."

Belliveau is accused of deploying bear spray against police during the Capitol attack and has pleaded not guilty. He filed his own motion in support of his request to attend the inauguration. Belliveau's attorneys argued, "It is also vital to remember that, while Mr. Belliveau stands accused, he is presumed innocent, thus the mere fact that he is charged does not suggest that he is inherently more dangerous that any other person."

Defendant Cindy Young, who was found guilty on four criminal charges at trial in August, has also sought permission to travel to Washington for the festivities. In her filing on Dec. 11, Young's lawyer said she has "complied with her conditions of release" for "well over a year."

"She poses no threat of danger to the community and she is not a risk of flight. She was allowed to travel several times to Washington, D.C., including to the Capitol building while preparing for trial and there were no incidents," Young's attorney said.

But prosecutors opposed Young's request. Writing in response a week later, the Justice Department said Young has "continuously endorsed calls for retribution against those involved in January 6 prosecutions — specifically jurors, judges, and law enforcement — all whom help make up the D.C. community." They wrote that Young "has also mocked officer victims," many of whom "will, once again, be tasked in protecting the Capitol and Constitution on January 20, 2025." The judge has not ruled on Young's request.

William Pope, a Jan. 6 defendant who is serving as his own defense lawyer, also requested permission to attend the inauguration. In a filing on Saturday, Pope said, "I now move the Court for permission to travel to Washington, D.C. for the purpose of attending the Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2025. Initially, I had declined an invitation to attend the inauguration (since I don't enjoy being in Washington), however, I have now been asked a second time, and I believe it would be inappropriate for me to turn this request down."

Pope has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in May. The court filing did not specify who invited Pope to be in attendance. The Justice Department has not yet responded to the request.

Trump has pledged to pardons at least some of those charged or convicted with crimes related to Jan. 6. According to the latest Justice Department report, approximately 1,000 defendants have pleaded guilty. Roughly 600 have been charged with assaulting or resisting police. There are several fugitives being sought by federal agents, with more arrests still expected.