Trump meets families and first responders in Dayton and El Paso — live updates

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are spending Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, to meet with survivors, victims' families and first responders in the wake of the weekend's mass shootings.

Their first stop is Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where some of the survivors are recovering. They're also meeting with first responders and hospital staff. As the president's motorcade approached the hospital, some protesters and onlookers held up signs encouraging stricter gun control measures.

Mr. Trump, who has been criticized for the language he has used against immigrants, defended his rhetoric on Wednesday, saying he thinks it brings people together. Politicians in Texas, including Rep. Veronica Escobar and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, have harshly criticized the president over his rhetoric about immigrants. But Mr. Trump slammed his critics Wednesday, and insisted his rhetoric unites people rather than divides them.

Asked if his rhetoric contributes to any violence, Mr. Trump responded, "No, I don't think my rhetoric has at all. I think my rhetoric is a very — it brings people together."

Before leaving, Mr. Trump said he's very concerned about white supremacists or any kind of hatred that leads to violence.

"Any group of hate, whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any other kind of supremacy whether it's Antifa, whether it's any group of hate, I am very concerned about it and I'll do something about it."

Vigils have been held for the shooting victims in both cities. But Americans in other cities around the country have also gathered to offer their support. Hundreds held vigil outside the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, urging stricter gun control measures and an end to mass shootings.