President Trump is hosting a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility Thursday afternoon, although he didn't take questions from reporters on pressing issues of the day.

On Wednesday he told ABC News that he'd be open to taking information from foreign governments in the upcoming election. The president has doubled down on comments he made Wednesday suggesting he might take opposition research from foreign governments, comments Democrats seized on immediately.

"I think you might want to listen, there isn't anything wrong with listening," Mr. Trump said in the ABC interview. "If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said,] 'We have information on your opponent' — Oh, I think I'd want to hear it."

Mr. Trump appeared to double down on those comments on Twitter Thursday morning.

"I meet and talk to "foreign governments" every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Wales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland," he tweeted Thursday. "We talked about "Everything!" Should I immediately....call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters."