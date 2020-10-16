Watch live: Trump holds rallies in Florida and Georgia as he struggles with seniors

President Trump is making a swing through the Florida-Georgia line Friday, hitting Fort Meyers, Florida, Ocala, Florida and Macon, Georgia for two rallies and an official White House event that might as well have been a rally.

Mr. Trump is trying to rally support among seniors, a group he easily won in 2016 but appears to be losing to former Vice President Joe Biden. Earlier this week, the president tweeted out a "Biden for resident" meme, showing Biden in a wheelchair with other seniors at a nursing home, a tweet many found perplexing at best when recent polls have indicated Biden has gained as much as a 20-point lead over Mr. Trump among seniors.

How to watch President Trump's rallies today

What: President Trump's rallies

President Trump's rallies Date: October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET Location: Fort Meyers, Florida, and Macon, Georgia

Fort Meyers, Florida, and Macon, Georgia Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The president has especially struggled with older Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 218,000 Americans and disproportionally affected seniors. At a White House event in Fort Meyers, Florida, for seniors earlier Friday, Mr. Trump said was "well aware" that "America's 54 million seniors have borne the heaviest burden of the China virus."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"My message to America's seniors today is one of optimism, confidence and hope. Your sacrifice has not been in vain. The light at the end of the tunnel is near," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump is also holding two Make America Great Again rallies in Ocala, Florida, and Macon, Georgia, Friday afternoon, as he presses towards the finish line less than three weeks away.