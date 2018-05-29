Trump holds campaign-style rally in Nashville — live updates

President Trump is holding a rally Tuesday night in Nashville, as Republicans hope to keep a Tennessee Senate seat red.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, is vying to win the seat, which is up for grabs with Republican Sen. Bob Corker's retirement. Corker, who was in the crowd Tuesday night, was booed loudly when Mr. Trump mentioned his name. Blackburn faces stiff competition in Democrat Phil Bredesen — recent polling has shown them neck-and-neck in a state that voted for Mr. Trump by 16 points. Mr. Trump painted Bredesen as someone who will vote with the Democratic leadership in lock step.

"Marsha's very liberal Democrat opponent, Phil Bredesen, I never heard of this guy," Mr. Trump said Tuesday night. "Who is he? Who is he? He's an absolute total tool (pause) of Chuck Schumer. He's a tool (pause) of Chuck Schumer. And of course, the MS-13 lover, Nancy Pelosi."

Blackburn appeared on stage briefly, not sharing her own personal platform, but rather, praising the president and his policies so far. The president endorsed Blackburn on Twitter last month, saying Blackburn is "great on the military, border security and crime."

.@MarshaBlackburn is a wonderful woman who has always been there when we have needed her. Great on the Military, Border Security and Crime. Loves and works hard for the people of Tennessee. She has my full endorsement and I will be there to campaign with her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

Mr. Trump is expected to continue to campaign around the country to help elect or reelect Republicans, as Republicans hope to increase, or at least hold, their majority in the Senate.