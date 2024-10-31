Trump campaign debuts Halloween-themed billboards ahead of Harris campaign stops

What Harris, Trump campaigns are zeroing in on ahead of Election Day

The Trump campaign is debuting several Halloween-themed billboards in battleground states where Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz will be campaigning in the final days of the presidential election.

The billboards, first shown to CBS News, read, "Four more years of Kamala Harris would be scary!" and highlight key parts of Trump's campaign messaging, like lowering taxes and securing the border.

Trump campaign

"Four more years of Kamala Harris would be scarier than any Halloween horror movie: high taxes, open borders, and high gas prices are downright frightening," Alex Pfeiffer, a Trump campaign spokesman, said.

There will be a mobile billboard that will travel on the Las Vegas strip while Harris is campaigning there Thursday. Trump will also be in Nevada on Thursday for a rally in nearby Henderson. This will be the fourth time that Trump and Harris have campaigned in the same state on the same day this cycle.

The Harris campaign will also be advertising on the Las Vegas Sphere, making it the first political campaign to do so, according to CBS affiliate KLAS.

The Trump campaign will also place billboards in Erie, Pennsylvania, where Walz is scheduled to speak Thursday and near Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump will return to Milwaukee on Friday for a campaign rally.

The move by the Trump campaign takes a page out of the book of the Democratic National Committee, which has been strategically placing billboards around Trump's events and fundraisers throughout the cycle.