Trump to headline "Golden Age" event with top officials, tech executives

President Trump is slated to speak on Tuesday in Washington at an event that he has billed as an "extraordinary gathering of America's greatest leaders, builders, innovators, and citizens," according to invitation materials obtained by CBS News.

The event will showcase the "people, ideas and innovations building America's Golden Age," according to the invitation materials, which said that Mr. Trump will deliver "an address to the nation."

The invitation touted special guests that include SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown and Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, among others.

Several Trump administration officials are also named, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. Karoline Leavitt, the former White House press secretary, is also named as a special guest.

"Together, we will celebrate the beginning of a new Golden Age — and reveal a bold vision for our nation's next 250 years," a note from Mr. Trump reads on the invitation materials. It adds that attendees will "be among the first to experience an unprecedented innovation from the White House — one that will forever change how your government recognizes you, respects your time, and serves you."

Mr. Trump's note added, "This will be more than an event. It will be a first look at America's future."

An agenda for the daylong event — which is set to take place several blocks from the White House at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium— listed a morning address by Mr. Trump and several panels on artificial intelligence, energy, space and other topics in the afternoon. It does not include a list of speakers.

The invitation materials for the event next week said that a dinner and afterparty are "sponsored exclusively" by a group called Horizon Events. It said the dinner and afterparty are "not official White House functions and are not paid for with government funds."

Mr. Trump is expected to meet on the same day as the event with House Speaker Mike Johnson and tech CEOs, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Axios first reported on that planned meeting on Thursday.

The event comes as the Trump administration and tech industry leaders weigh whether to put guardrails on the development of advanced artificial intelligence.

In recent weeks, executives at frontier AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI have called for limits on the speed of AI development in order to manage the risks posed by the technology. Others, including Nvidia's Huang, have argued that some warnings about AI dangers are overblown.

Mr. Trump has expressed skepticism, warning that limits on AI development by U.S. companies could cause China to take the lead. He signed an executive order earlier this year that allows companies to voluntarily submit powerful new AI models to the federal government for review before they are released to the public.

CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment.