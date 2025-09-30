Hamas leaning toward accepting Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan within a day, source tells CBS News

Hamas and other Palestinian factions are leaning toward accepting President Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, and they will present the group's response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Wednesday, a source close to the process told CBS News on Tuesday.

The plan, which Mr. Trump presented alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, is a 20-point proposal which, if agreed to, would see a swift ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all the remaining hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, an increased flow of humanitarian aid and the eventual transfer of control over the territory to an interim administration of Palestinian technocrats overseen by an international "Board of Peace" chaired by Mr. Trump.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair would also be on the board.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with President Trump after a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Israel would maintain security control around the perimeter of Gaza.

The AFP news agency cited an official briefed on the matter as saying that Egyptian and Qatari mediators had provided Hamas representatives with a copy of the proposal.

The leaders of a number of Muslim majority nations, including key states in the Middle East, quickly signalled support for the plan. Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar issued a joint statement welcoming Mr. Trump's "sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza" and asserting their "confidence in his ability to find a path to peace."

"They emphasize the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank," the joint statement said.

The president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, said he was "encouraged by Prime Minister Netanyahu's positive response" to the U.S. proposal, and that "all parties must seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance," CBS News partner network BBC News reported.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, told CBS News that "anything that brings us to a ceasefire, to the release of hostages, to an end to the carnage that we see, and an end to the incredible suffering, and a pathway for peace is welcome."