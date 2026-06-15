Trump in G7 summit in France as he touts signing of Iran memorandum

President Trump arrived in France for the Group of Seven summit on Monday, as the Trump administration announces the signing of a truce with Iran.

As the president began a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump announced the memorandum of understanding with Iran is "all signed," and significant progress will happen soon on opening the Strait of Hormuz.

"The deal's all signed," the president said in France alongside Macron. "And the strait is already partially opened." The president said they'll be "doing a little hunting" for mines in the strait to make sure it's safe for ships. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month that the U.S. will help with the clearing of the mines, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he believes the process of reopening the Strait of Hormuz can begin "immediately."

Macron on Monday congratulated the president on the memorandum signing. Ahead of Mr. Trump's meeting with Macron, a senior administration official said Mr. Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf all signed the deal. But Mr. Trump said Monday that the text of the deal may not be released until "after sometime after Friday," which is the day the signing ceremony is expected to take place. The president said he may not be there, but Vance will be.

This year's G7 summit, which is comprised of the world's seven leading industrialized nations, is in Evian-les-Bains, France, an alpine town on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The Iran memorandum is sure to come up in the leaders' conversations this week. A senior administration official told reporters in another call over the weekend that once the deal goes forward, there is much the other G7 countries have said they could do.

The official said Britain and France, for instance, may be able to have ships in the Strait of Hormuz to help with its reopening and the removal of mines. Lingering questions remain about exactly how to extract and destroy the enriched uranium still in Iran's possession, how safe the strait will be, and how inspections in Iran might take place are another example, the official said.

The signing of the memorandum is expected to kick off 90 days of negotiations for a final deal.

Iran won't be the only topic at this week's summit. Economic growth, supply chain resilience, addressing illegal immigration, and the adoption of artificial intelligence technology will also be top topics for the president, the senior administration official told reporters. Ukraine will also be a topic of discussion, according to the president's schedule.

After Mr. Trump's meeting with Macron, he'll join a working dinner with other G7 leaders. The G7 consists of the U.S., France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. The European Union is also a permanent, "non-enumerated" member of the group.

On Tuesday, the president is scheduled to:

Join a working session with other G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenekyy

Hold a bilateral meeting with with Qatar's emir

Hold a bilateral meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates

Join a working lunch with G7 leaders and Middle East leaders

Attend another working session of G7 leaders and G7 partner countries on international development



On Wednesday, the president is scheduled to:

Hold a bilateral meeting with Egypt's president

Hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Join a meeting with G7 leaders on tech innovation and AI

Attend dinner at the Palace of Versailles with Macron



The president is expected to depart France on Wednesday.