Trump to nominate Cameron Hamilton to run FEMA after he was pushed out as acting leader nearly a year ago

President Trump intends to nominate Cameron Hamilton to run the Federal Emergency Management Agency after he was pushed out as acting leader nearly a year ago, according to two people familiar his plans.

FILE - Cam Hamilton testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security oversight hearing of FEMA on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2025. Jose Luis Magana / AP

Hamilton is a former Navy SEAL who worked for a defense contractor and previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress in Virginia. The New York Times first reported Hamilton has been tapped to lead FEMA again.

He was ousted from that position less than a year ago after he told members of Congress that the agency should not be eliminated.

The White House declined to comment.

A DHS spokesperson told CBS News, "DHS has no personnel announcements to make at this time."

While Hamilton did not get along with former Department of Homeland Security senior adviser Corey Lewandowski — who ultimately fired the former FEMA administrator — he's maintained many allies inside the Trump administration.