Judge blocks Trump's executive order dismantling Education Department

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's attempted dismantling of the Department of Education.

Judge Myong Joun, a Biden appointee, blocked the Trump administration from carrying out its reduction-in-force at the Education Department, which was announced on March 11. Joun also blocked transferring the management of federal student loans and special education functions out of the Education Department.

All fired federal employees from the department must be reinstated as well.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.