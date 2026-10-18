Trump endorses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of reelection bid

President Trump on Sunday endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection, saying on social media that he "has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran."

This is a coveted boost for Netanyahu because of Mr. Trump's popularity in Israel but one that the U.S. leader withheld for months as their strategies in the Middle East diverged.

Netanyahu's government, the most nationalist and far-right in Israel's history, faces domestic criticism over security failures and international criticism over the treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. Some of the government's senior officials are settlers themselves.

"Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself. Despite all of that, he has endured and, in fact, he has thrived!" Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Netanyahu, on X, thanked Mr. Trump for his "tremendous support and the joint work."

"Together we will complete the mission!" he added.

Netanyahu's Likud Party attached to the statement a 35-second video showing clips of the two leaders together and Mr. Trump praising the prime minister.

U.S. President Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at White House in Washington DC, United States on July 28, 2026. Maâayan Toaf (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

It was not immediately clear what impact the endorsement would have on what is expected to be a tight race. Mr. Trump is still popular in Israel, but many Israelis, including leading commentators, have expressed disappointment over the inconclusive outcome of the Iran war and Mr. Trump's ceasefire proposal, which fell short of many of the countries' key goals when they jointly launched the war in February.

In his post, Mr. Trump again threatened to "soon finish the job" against Iran "unless they change their ways, rapidly," but added he might not want to if Netanyahu loses the election.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Mr. Trump said.

The U.S. leader and Netanyahu have been close allies and seem more aligned than ever in the wake of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in 2025. But over the course of the nearly eight-month war with Iran this year, they have had disagreements.

Israelis are set to vote on Oct. 27, which will be the first national elections since the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.