Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada

President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Nevada on Saturday evening, as polls show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden narrowly leading in the state. The rally was initially scheduled to be held in Reno, but the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority rejected it because the 5,000 plus expected visitors would violate the state's and local county's directives on public gatherings.

A new poll by The New York Times/Siena College found that likely voters in Nevada support Biden over Mr. Trump by 46% to 42%. A poll by the University of Nevada Las Vegas Lee Business School released earlier this month found that 44% of likely voters support Biden, compared to 39% for Mr. Trump.

How to watch President Trump's rally today

What: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Nevada

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Nevada Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020

Saturday, September 12, 2020 Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Location: Minden-Tahoe Airport, Minden, Nevada

Minden-Tahoe Airport, Minden, Nevada Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Mr. Trump is heading back on the campaign trail after pausing on Friday to honor the lives of those lost in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Biden is not expected to hold any campaign events on Saturday.

There have not been any social distancing or mask requirements at Mr. Trump's recent campaign rallies, despite the dangers presented by the pandemic. Reports said this week that Mr. Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus.

Grace Segers and Fin Gomez contributed to this report.