Trump didn't invite Democrats in Congress to the White House Hanukkah party, reports say

President Trump did not invite Democrats in Congress to the White House Hanukkah party on Thursday evening, according to The New York Times. Their exclusion means that the overwhelming majority of Jewish lawmakers were not present.

"It's deeply unfortunate that the White House Hanukkah Party — a bipartisan event bringing together Jewish and non-Jewish leaders alike to celebrate the Festival of Lights since 2001 — has turned into a partisan affair under this administration," Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-New York, said in a statement, according to the report.

The two Jewish Republicans in Congress, Reps. David Kustoff, R-Tennessee, and Lee Zeldin, R-New York, attended the party, their offices told the Times. The 20 Jewish Democrats in Congress were not invited.

Mr. Trump also didn't invite leaders of the Reform Jewish movement, including Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the president of the Union for Reform Judaism. They have largely been critical of the administration's policies. He also didn't invite officials from J Street, the pro-Israel lobbying group that supports a two-state solution.

During the event, the president celebrated his decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital a day earlier.

"I know for a fact there are a lot of happy people in this room — Jerusalem," Trump said, adding that "this one will go down as especially special.

Other attendees included Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump, President Trump's daughter and son-in-law Ivanka and Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Veterans Secretary David Shulkin.