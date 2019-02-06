Trump did not wait for introduction by Pelosi to start State of the Union

Tuesday's State of the Union had a non-traditional start: President Trump walked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and did not wait for her to introduce him. The House speaker traditionally introduces the president before he begins the speech.

After Mr. Trump walked up to the podium, he greeted Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi, and then turned around and began to speak before Pelosi could introduce him. The House had already been called to order by Pelosi earlier in the day.

Pelosi took her seat behind Mr. Trump for the speech after he started speaking. He did shake her hand at the end of the speech.

Mr. Trump and Pelosi have sparred for weeks since she took control. The House speaker invites the president to give the State of the Union speech, and while she had initially done so, she requested he postpone the speech during the government shutdown.

After Mr. Trump agreed to reopen the government without funding for the border wall, Pelosi re-invited him to deliver the State of the Union.

Pelosi's office has not yet responded to request for comment.