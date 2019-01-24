Trump agrees to postpone State of the Union address

Late Wednesday night, President Trump acceded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that he reschedule his State of the Union address until after the government shutdown ends. Hours after Pelosi informed the president that she wouldn't allow him to deliver the address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber while the government was shut down, the president issued a pair of tweets in which he said he'd wait, admitting that the House chamber is an incomparable venue for the address.

"As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over," Mr. Trump tweeted. "I am not looking for an...alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a 'great' State of the Union Address in the near future!"

Pelosi had written to Mr. Trump to say she wouldn't allow a concurrent resolution authorizing his address to come to the floor, after Mr. Trump told her he planned to speak next week, as originally invited. Last week, she asked the president to delay his annual address.

Mr. Trump told reporters Wednesday that the speech had been canceled because Pelosi "doesn't want to hear the truth." He also said that the Democratic Party had become "radicalized" and "very dangerous," and he accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of being too submissive to Pelosi. He had also said that there might be an "alternative," but now, he appears to have ruled out the idea of using another venue for the address.

Kathryn Watson and Grace Segers contributed to this report.