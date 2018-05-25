Trump, on his way to Annapolis, says N.K. summit "could even be the 12th" — live updates

On his way to give the commencement address Friday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., President Trump said the summit with North Korea "could even be the 12th," after canceling the summit the day before.

"We'll see what happens," Mr. Trump said. "It could even be the 12th. We're talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We'd like to do it. We're gonna see what happens."

Asked if North Korea is playing games — the North Koreans failed to meet an advance team from the U.S. in Singapore, and weren't picking up the phone recently — Mr. Trump said "everyone plays games."

The president made a somewhat surprising statement when he said he isn't familiar with the latest charges against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was charged with rape and sex abuse Friday morning, and television networks all over the country showed his surrender. Allegations against Weinstein have fueled the #MeToo movement for months.

"I don't know anything about it," Mr. Trump said, adding later, pressed by another reporter, "I'm not familiar with the case, but it's really too bad."

The president also said First Lady Melania Trump is doing well, after spending most of last week in the hospital after a kidney procedure.

The president tweeted ahead of departing that he looks forward to "being with some of the greatest people on earth!" Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Naval Academy's commencement ceremony last year.

I will be making the Commencment Address today at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Look forward to being with some of the greatest people on earth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

The U.S. Naval Academy was established in 1845 by then-Secretary of the Navy George Bancroft.