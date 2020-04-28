Watch live: President Trump meets with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

President Trump is meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, at the White House on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Eastern. Their meeting comes as DeSantis is beginning to look toward a reopening of the Sunshine State.

While some beaches in the state reopened earlier this month, he told reporters Monday an easing of restrictions will be "methodical, slow and data-driven."

How to watch Trump's meeting with DeSantis

What: President Donald Trump meets with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The White House has released new guidance on testing and tracing for the coronavirus, which public health experts say are crucial for easing restrictions on Americans and businesses. The guidance places the onus for testing largely on the states, though Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, told CBS News the Trump administration is committed to ensuring all 50 states have enough tests to screen at least 2% of their populations per month.

The president asserted earlier this month the country's testing capacity is "fully sufficient" to begin revving the country, even as governors said they do not have enough tests needed to start looking toward reopening and warned of shortages of supplies for testing kits such as swabs as reagents. Governors called on the Trump administration to address supply chain issues, though the White House's guidance does not detail how the federal government will fix those issues.

Still, governors of some states have started lifting restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Stay-at-home orders in Florida and Arizona are set to expire this week, and some shuttered businesses in Georgia and Colorado have started opening their doors again.