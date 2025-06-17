Trump weighs joining Israel on strikes of Iranian nuclear sites

Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

Israel-Iran strikes continue: What we know

President Trump is considering joining Israel's multiday effort to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, five sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

One possible target is Fordo, a subterranean uranium enrichment site that's believed to be key to Iran's nuclear program, according to the sources, which include a senior intelligence official and a Department of Defense official.

Fordo is buried almost 300 feet beneath a mountain and protected by significant air defenses and is believed to be the most likely location for a hypothetical nuclear weapons "breakout" program. Nuclear non-proliferation experts say that it's at Fordo where Iran has aimed to enrich uranium for weapons purposes and expand its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Infographic with satellite image from Planet Labs PBC, from March 19, 2025, showing the Fordo nuclear site in Iran. © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC / AFP / Getty Images

There is not full agreement among Mr. Trump's closest advisers on how to proceed.

The issue was expected to be discussed in a meeting with Mr. Trump's national security team in the White House Situation Room earlier Tuesday. Attendees included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

