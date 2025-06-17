Watch CBS News

Trump weighs joining Israel in strikes on Fordo, prominent Iranian nuclear target

Israeli attacks have targeted nuclear sites across Iran, including the important uranium enrichment plant at Fordo, a secretive site built inside a mountain. But only the United States is capable of destroying the site as it would take massive, ordnance-penetrator bombs known as 'bunker busters' delivered by American B-2 bombers. Weijia Jiang reports on the decision President Trump will need to make on the U.S. joining Israel in their strikes.
