Trump says he plans to visit China "fairly early next year"

Washington — President Trump said Monday during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that he plans to visit China "fairly early next year."

Mr. Trump had also said Sunday in an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo that he planned to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in late October.

Earlier this month, the president threatened an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports by early November, citing new Chinese export controls — marking a significant escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. He conceded in his interview with Bartiromo, however, that this would not be sustainable. He also said, "I'm not looking to destroy China."