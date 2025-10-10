Trump announces extra 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting next month

President Trump said Friday he will impose an additional 100% tariff on imports from China starting next month, citing new Chinese export controls — marking a significant escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

The new 100% tariffs will add on to any existing import taxes on Chinese goods, the president wrote in a Truth Social post. Tariffs on Chinese imports currently stand at 30%. Mr. Trump said the U.S. will also impose export controls on "any and all critical software" starting next month.

The tariffs could be imposed on Nov. 1 or sooner, "depending on any further actions or changes taken by China," Mr. Trump said.

The president's announcement came hours after he threatened steeper duties on China. He pointed to new Chinese rules that require companies to get special approval to export products containing even trace amounts of rare earths from China, even if they were manufactured outside of the country. China mines and processes most of the world's rare earth metals, which are critical minerals used to manufacture products including semiconductors, electric car batteries, jet engines and defense weapons.

"It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History," the president wrote in his Friday message announcing the tariffs, calling China's export controls "extraordinarily aggressive" and a "moral disgrace."

Separately on Friday, China imposed port fees on U.S.-owned ships that dock in the country, retaliating against what Beijing called a "discriminatory" U.S. port fee on Chinese ships.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.