Elizabeth Warren raises more than $6 million in first months of campaign

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign announced that she raised over $6 million in donations in the first quarter, following releases that showed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas. Rep. Beto O'Rourke raised quite a bit more in the same period.

Warren's campaign said that the average donation was $28, and she has 135,000 "grassroots donors" who made more than 213,000 donations.

During the final week before first quarter fundraising numbers were due, Warren raised more than $1.4 million -- slightly better than the roughly $1.1 million Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign raised in the final week. However, Harris raised around $12 million overall.

Warren's campaign said that 99 percent of the donations were $200 or less.

O'Rourke raised around $9 million from 218,000 contributions, and Harris also raised her $12 million with around 218,000 donations. However, Warren is fifth in fundraising overall, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $18 million, Harris, O'Rourke, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raised $7 million.

Warren does have $11 million in cash on hand. That includes a little more than $10 million which had been rolled over from her Senate re-election campaign account. This means she's already spent about $5 million, a high burn rate for her nascent campaign.

Warren was the first Democrat to launch a presidential campaign, announcing an exploratory committee on Dec. 31.

Candidates officially have until April 15 to file their first-quarter reports, but Democrats in the packed field have already begun announcing their fundraising totals, as well as who supported them, since the first quarter ended on March 31.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker have each announced fundraising totals of around $5 million.