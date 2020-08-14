Watch live: Trump holds press conference before leaving for New York and New Jersey

President Trump is holding a news conference Friday before leaving for New York and New Jersey.

Mr. Trump is expected to visit his younger brother in a New York hospital Friday afternoon. The reason for Robert Trump's hospitalization has not been reported.

How to watch Trump's press conference today

What: President Trump holds a press conference

President Trump holds a press conference Date: Friday, August 14, 2020

Friday, August 14, 2020 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: On CBSN in the player above and on your mobile streaming device

Mr. Trump is trying to make the case that he's best suited for the White House in November, despite struggling approval ratings, particularly on his response to the pandemic.

Mr. Trump insisted Friday that third quarter numbers will be very good, but political scientists say it's second quarter GDP growth that best determines whether an incumbent president wins reelection.

Meanwhile, the president continues to cast doubt on voting by mail, even though he has voted remotely. His campaign is trying to make the case that mass mail-in voting can't be trusted.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump linked holding up funds for the Postal Service and mail-in voting.

"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Mr. Trump said Thursday in an interview on Fox Business. "If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."