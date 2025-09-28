Trump plans to attend Hegseth's meeting with generals, admirals, source says

President Trump plans to attend the Tuesday meeting in Quantico with generals and admirals that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called last week, according to a source familiar.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Trump's attendance was first reported by Axios.

U.S. officials confirmed last week that generals and admirals were being called in from all over the world for a meeting at Quantico, but no further details were given.

Mr. Trump told reporters on Thursday of the meeting "I love it."

"Let them be friendly with the generals and admirals from all over the world," he said. "Is there something wrong with it?"

There are regularly scheduled meetings with senior military leaders, but a meeting of this size — in person and on such short notice — is rare, if not unprecedented.