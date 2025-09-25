Hegseth orders rare, urgent meeting of numerous generals, admirals

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed numerous generals and admirals, as well as some of their staff, from around the world to come to Quantico, Virginia next week, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.

"The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week," said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

There were no other details about the meeting given.

The news of the meeting was first reported in The Washington Post.