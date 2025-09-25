Watch CBS News
Hegseth orders rare, urgent meeting of numerous generals, admirals

By
Eleanor Watson
CBS News Reporter
Eleanor Watson is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer covering the Pentagon.
Read Full Bio
Eleanor Watson,
Caroline Linton
Associate Managing Editor, Politics
Caroline Linton is an associate managing editor on the political team for CBSNews.com. She has previously written for The Daily Beast, Newsweek and amNewYork.
Read Full Bio
Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed numerous generals and admirals, as well as some of their staff, from around the world to come to Quantico, Virginia next week, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.

"The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week," said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

There were no other details about the meeting given. 

The news of the meeting was first reported in The Washington Post

