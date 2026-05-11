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Trump approves plan to fire FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, sources say

By Kristin Brown,
Ed O'Keefe
Ed O'Keefe
Senior White House and Political Correspondent
Ed O'Keefe is CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent reporting for all CBS News platforms. He's part of the team covering President Trump and covered all four years of Joe Biden's presidency. From the White House to the campaign trail, O'Keefe's reports stretch from the politics of the moment to how policy enacted in Washington affects the nation and the world.
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Washington — President Trump has approved a plan to fire Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, according to two sources. 

The president dodged questions about Makary's potential ouster on Friday. The timing of his potential termination remains unknown, and the president could always change his mind. 

Makary didn't appear Monday in the Oval Office alongside other top federal public health officials as the president touted his administration's work on maternal health.

He's also expected to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, and a spokesperson for panel told CBS News Monday that "he's still scheduled to appear." 

Makary, a British-American surgeon, was confirmed to the post in March 2025. The Wall Street Journal first reported the president had signed off on a plan to fire Makary. 

There have been reports of conflict and tension over the FDA's agenda. On May 6, the FDA approved flavored e-cigarettes, which according to The Wall Street Journal came only after Mr. Trump pressured Makary to approve the fruit-flavored vapes, which he'd been refusing to do. The Journal reported that advisers had told the president that Makary was blocking the vaping agenda and said he was a problem for the Trump administration.

Alan He, Kathryn Watson and Dr. Céline Gounder contributed to this report.

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