Trump, who claimed he "wasn't involved" in creation of "anti-weaponization" fund, now says he allowed it

Washington — President Trump on Friday defended the Justice Department's new $1.7 billion "anti-weaponization" fund and said he had "allowed" it to go forward, just days after the president asserted he was not involved in its creation.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said that he could have received a significant amount of money as part of a settlement of the civil lawsuit he filed against the Internal Revenue Service over a leak of his tax returns, but instead decided to assist others who he claimed were unfairly targeted by the Biden administration.

"I gave up a lot of money in allowing the just announced Anti-Weaponization Fund to go forward," the president wrote. "I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal BREAK IN of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune. Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE!"

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump twice claimed he was not involved in the settlement of his lawsuit and the creation of the fund announced by the Justice Department on Monday.

"It's been very well received, I have to tell you. I know very little about it. I wasn't involved in the whole creation of it and the negotiation," he said of the fund during an event Monday. "But this is reimbursing people who were horribly treated."

He reiterated Wednesday to reporters that he "wasn't involved in the settlement."

In response to a request for comment to CBS News, a White House official said: "There is no discrepancy. As the President said, he was not involved in the creation of the fund, but he could have chosen to settle his case, therefore preventing the fund. The IRS leaked the President's tax returns, and the individual who committed the crime is currently sitting in prison. The fund is about accountability for anyone who was a victim of weaponization — regardless of political affiliation."

The Justice Department says the $1.7 billion fund, called the Anti-Weaponization Fund, aims to "provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare." A board appointed by the attorney general would determine payments.

The Justice Department has come under pressure to provide additional details about the fund, including how it will operate and who could receive payments. During a closed-door meeting Thursday, Senate Republicans pressed Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche for more information about the program. Several GOP senators have raised concerns that people who were convicted of assaulting law enforcement — and later pardoned by Mr. Trump — during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol would receive money.

Already, some have said they intend to apply for payouts from the $1.7 billion pot, including Michael Cohen, a former lawyer to Mr. Trump who is now a fervent critic of the president, and former Trump adviser Michael Caputo.

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys, also suggested he may seek compensation from the fund. Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 assault. He was among the more than 1,500 defendants who were convicted of crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack and received clemency from Mr. Trump on the first day of his second term.

Under the terms of the settlement deal over his IRS lawsuit, Mr. Trump and two of his sons, who were part of the suit, will receive a "formal apology" from the U.S. government, but will not receive any monetary payment or damages. The agreement also permanently bars the IRS from pursuing any claims against Mr. Trump or his company arising out of previously-filed tax returns. The president is also shielded from claims stemming from "lawfare and/or weaponization," though the terms are not defined.