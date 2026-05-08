Trump announces Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap as part of 3-day ceasefire

Washington — President Trump on Friday announced Russia and Ukraine will swap 1,000 prisoners as a part of a three-day ceasefire for the observation of Victory Day in Russia this weekend.

Russia and Ukraine previously announced separate ceasefires on different days, so the timeline isn't entirely clear. Mr. Trump said the temporary ceasefire will suspend all kinetic activity Saturday through Monday, although Russia and Ukraine have yet to confirm.

Taking to Truth Social, the U.S. president said he requested the temporary ceasefire, and appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreeing to it.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War," he said of a war that's over four years old. "Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day."

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy announced a ceasefire for May 5-6, while Russia last week suggested a ceasefire for May 8-9.

Mr. Trump's announcement comes as top U.S. officials met this week with Ukrainian representatives in Miami, and after a call Mr. Trump and Putin had last week.