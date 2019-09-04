Trump delivers remarks on funding for fighting the opioid crisis — live updates
President Trump is announcing new funding for states to combat the opioid epidemic, something his administration says is a top priority. Mr. Trump is making the announcement from the Roosevelt Room Wednesday.
Senior administration officials told reporters Wednesday that the Trump administration is giving the Department of Health and Human Services $1.8 billion to help communities fight the crisis. The money has already been approved an appropriated by Congress, but the White House is sharing how that funding is being used and executed.