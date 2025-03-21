Watch CBS News
DHS gutting offices that offer civil rights and immigration liaison services

Nicole Sganga
Arden Farhi
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Margaret Brennan
Washington —The Trump administration is implementing a reduction in force for the Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman and the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman, effectively gutting the department's civil rights and immigration liaison services. 

DHS said the offices "often function as internal adversaries that slow down operations." Migrant Insider was first to report the decision. 

The Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties advises the department on civil liberties and rights matters, while investigating and addressing complaints. The Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman helps filers with complaints about potential violations of immigration detention standards or about DHS or contract personnel. And the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman assists both employers and individuals with issues they may be having with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. 

"These offices have obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles and undermining DHS's mission," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Rather than supporting law enforcement efforts, they often function as internal adversaries that slow down operations."

"DHS remains committed to civil rights protections but must streamline oversight to remove roadblocks to enforcement. These reductions ensure taxpayer dollars support the Department's core mission: border security and immigration enforcement."

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.

