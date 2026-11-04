Trump touts White House ballroom in first appearance since GOP midterm losses

Washington — President Trump touted the construction of the White House ballroom in his first appearance since Republicans' overwhelming losses in the midterm elections, hosting a celebratory event that stood in stark contrast with his new political reality in Washington.

The president assembled reporters and construction workers in the unfinished massive new structure, where the building's final steel beam was set to be hoisted into the ceiling. The president praised the addition of the ballroom and nearby helipad to the White House complex as a "thing of beauty," declaring that his administration has "beautified" Washington, D.C.

"This is a special structure," he said as workers in hardhats, staffers and reporters surrounded him. "It's going to be not only one of the biggest, but it'll be the most beautiful ballroom I think anywhere in the world."

President Trump speaks in front of a steel beam in the future White House ballroom on Nov. 4, 2026. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

He praised the quality of the building's construction and its security features, saying presidents have wanted to build a large event space for decades but failed to do so. "This is the most powerful building, structurally the most powerful building they say ever built," he said.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum lauded Mr. Trump as "our builder-in-chief, the greatest builder that has ever been president of the United States."

"Today, of course, is a day of celebration and a day of gratitude," Burgum said.

The president put his signature on the beam, alongside the names of the workers who have been working on the ballroom for months. He wrote "Love!" above his name, framed by golden presidential seals on either side.

President Trump looks at signatures on a steel beam for the White House ballroom. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

As workers got the steel beam ready to lift, reporters asked Mr. Trump about his intense focus on projects in Washington, far from a top polling concern for voters. The president acknowledged he's faced questions about the time and attention he's devoted to various projects in the capital, but said he finds the work "relaxing" because he "loves construction."

"I like beautiful things, and especially when it comes to the White House," he said, adding he's renovated the White House because it's the "ultimate symbol of America."

The president took questions on a number of other topics, including Vice President JD Vance's social media post blaming the Iran war for GOP losses. The president said it's "largely true" that the war was a major factor in Republicans' defeat, since it drove up gas prices.

He seemed unfazed by the prospect of dealing with Democratic majorities in Congress, saying, "I'll get along probably with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto." He added that Democrats have "already called and they want to talk about things, and that's fine."

Mr. Trump also dismissed questions that he's considering replacing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, insisting the defense chief has done a "very good job." CBS News reported earlier Wednesday that the president has been asking advisers if Hegseth should go.

Workers ultimately lifted the large steel beam into place, and Mr. Trump spent several minutes shaking hands and signing memorabilia for the assembled crowd.