Biden sends more troops to North Carolina for continued Hurricane Helene response

President Biden approved the mobilization of another 500 active-duty troops to North Carolina to assist in the recovery efforts after the deadly and devastating Hurricane Helene.

"With a total of 1,500 troops now supplementing a robust on-the-ground effort – including more than 6,100 National Guardsmen and more than 7,000 Federal personnel – the Biden-Harris Administration is mobilizing all relevant resources to support families as they begin their road to rebuilding," the White House said in a statement Sunday.

Mr. Biden previously announced that the federal government would cover "100%" of costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures in North Carolina for six months. The Biden administration has also released more than $137 million in federal funds – including $100 million in transportation funds for North Carolina to begin rebuilding damaged roads and bridges.

Businesses are seen in a debris field in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. Mike Stewart / AP

More than 800 people unable to return home are staying in lodging provided through FEMA, and 22 shelters are still housing nearly 1,000 people as mobile feeding operations continue to help survivors.

"My Administration is sparing no resource to support families as they begin their road to rebuilding," Biden said. "We will continue working hand-in-hand with local and state leaders – regardless of political party and no matter how long it takes."

Earlier Sunday, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tills called for more resources to bolster the relief effort and likened the damage to Hurricane Katrina's mark on Louisiana in 2005.

"The scope of this storm is more like Katrina," he told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan". "It may look like a flood to the outside observer, but again, this is a landmass roughly the size of the state of Massachusetts, with damage distributed throughout. We have to get maximum resources on the ground immediately to finish rescue operations."

Mr. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have all traveled to some of the impacted regions.

Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage from Florida into the Appalachian mountains and killed more than 225 people across multiple states. That number includes 114 killed in North Carolina alone.

The White House said Mr. Biden has also been briefed on Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to make landfall in Florida's Tampa Bay area as a major storm on Wednesday.

U.S. disaster relief chief blasts false claims about Helene response

Deanne Criswell, who leads the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said on Sunday that the recent false claims and conspiracy theories about the federal response to the storm are "demoralizing" aid workers.

"It's frankly ridiculous, and just plain false. This kind of rhetoric is not helpful to people," she said. "It's really a shame that we're putting politics ahead of helping people, and that's what we're here to do. We have had the complete support of the state," she said, referring to North Carolina.

A 'We Need Power' sign is seen as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 05, 2024, in Greenwood, South Carolina. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

Republicans, led by Trump, have helped foster a frenzy of misinformation over the past week among the communities most devastated by Helene, promoting a number of false claims, including that Washington is intentionally withholding aid to people in Republican areas.

Trump accused FEMA of spending all its money to help immigrants who are in the United States illegally, while other critics assert that the government spends too much on Israel, Ukraine and other foreign countries.

Tillis, a Republican, on Sunday rejected that claim, telling "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that resources being used on immigration is "not yet ... affecting the flow of resources to western North Carolina."

Tillis said the stream of misinformation about relief efforts in North Carolina is a "distraction."

"I believe that we have to stay focused on rescue operations, recovery operations, clearing operations, and we don't need any of these distractions on the ground," Tillis said. "It's at the expense of hard-working first responders and people that are just trying to recover their lives."

Mr. Biden said in a statement Sunday that his administration "will continue working hand-in-hand with local and state leaders –- regardless of political party and no matter how long it takes."