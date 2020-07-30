Tropical Storm Isaias drenches Puerto Rico and might eye U.S. mainland

Tropical Storm Isaias was battering Puerto Rico early Thursday with high winds and heavy rains, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The weather system strengthened into a tropical storm late Wednesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to cross the Dominican Republican and Haiti, which share Hispaniola, on Thursday while following a path that could take it to or near the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

"I don't want people to lower their guards, because this system is quite dangerous," said Ernesto Morales with the U.S. National Weather Service in San Juan. "This is not (Hurricane) Maria, but it will bring a lot of rain."

President Trump approved an emergency declaration request from Puerto Rico's governor, who also activated the National Guard.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It was centered 160 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was moving west-northwest at a brisk 21 mph. Some slowing was expected Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Storm Isaias swirls near Peurto Rico early on July 30, 2020 National Hurricane center

The hurricane center said the storm was expected to swirl over Hispaniola late Thursday and near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.

It then could cross through the central Bahamas on Saturday and possibly move on to southern Florida and the Carolinas, but the center said it was too early to predict the path that far, saying there is "large uncertainty after it leaves the Caribbean."

Forecasters warned that Isaias could drop 3 to 8 inches of rain.These rainfall amounts may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Officials in Puerto Rico expressed concern about the potential for landslides and flooding and noted the U.S. territory is struggling with a spike in coronavirus cases while also still recovering from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria and a string of earthquakes earlier this year that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the island's south.

Multiple power outages were reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electricity. Puerto Rico's power grid was destroyed by Maria and the rebuilt system is fragile and susceptible to failures.

Officials said more than 300 shelters across the island were prepared to receive people if needed and that more than 130,000 face masks were available.