Trinidad and Tobago police investigating reports 2 citizens were killed in U.S. strike off Venezuela

Police in the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago told CBS News that they are investigating reports that two of the country's citizens were among the six people killed in the United States' most recent strike on a boat it said was carrying drugs.

President Trump announced the strike Tuesday in a post on Truth Social, saying the vessel had been "just off the Coast of Venezuela" and was "transiting along a known designated terrorist organization" route. Mr. Trump said intelligence confirmed that the boat was trafficking narcotics and referred to the men aboard as "narcoterrorists," but offered no other information.

This was the fifth such strike on an alleged drug vessel in the Caribbean. Figures released by the administration say 27 people have been killed in the strikes.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said it was "aware of the reports" that citizens of the country, which lies less than 10 miles off the coast Venezuela, had been on the vessel. Police said they are conducting inquiries, but said that the information "is yet to be fully verified through official channels" and said they could not confirm any details. The agency said a statement would be released once information was verified, and asked for "patience and understanding" amid "this complex situation."

A boat burns off the coast of Venezuela in this screen grab taken from a video released October 14, 2025, depicting what U.S. President Donald Trump said on a post on Truth Social was a U.S. strike on a suspected drug-trafficking boat. DONALD TRUMP VIA TRUTH SOCIAL via Reuters

Police said in a phone interview with Agence France-Presse that residents of the village of Las Cuevas reported two Trinidadians were believed to be on the sunken vessel.

Lawmakers from both parties have been expressing growing concern about the strikes and frustration with the lack of information from the White House as to their intent. Some Republicans are seeking more details from the White House on the legal justification for the actions, while Democrats contend they violate U.S. and international law. A war powers resolution that would have barred the Trump administration from conducting the strikes without Congressional authorization failed to pass the Senate last week.

The strikes come amid rising tensions with Venezuela. Mr. Trump told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe on Wednesday that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in the country. The president also said his administration is looking into potential land strikes against Venezuela. There has been a major build-up of U.S. forces the region in recent weeks. The U.S. Justice Department in August doubled a bounty for information leading to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture to $50 million.

Maduro has accused Washington of plotting regime change, CBS News previously reported, and has called recent U.S.' actions "aggression", following up by ordering new military exercises on Wednesday. He is widely accused of winning re-election last year through fraud and Mr. Trump alleges that he is the head of a drug cartel, which the Venezuelan leader denies.