Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart and other major retailers recalled over bacteria
More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles manufactured by TreeHouse Foods and sold under major store brands such as Walmart's Great Value and Target's Good & Gather have been recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria.
The recalled products were sold in the U.S. and Canada at the following grocery chains, TreeHouse said Friday:
- Aldi's (Breakfast Best brand)
- Dollar General (Clover Valley brand)
- Food Lion
- Giant Eagle
- Hannaford
- Harris Teeter
- H-E-B
- PriceChopper (PICS brand)
- Publix
- Schnucks
- Southeastern Grocers
- Target (Good & Gather brand)
- Tops
- Walmart (Great Value brand)
Additionally, the recalled waffles were sold under some of the following brand names:
- Foodhold
- Kodiak Cakes
- Simple Truth
Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and fatigue and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food. The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.
TreeHouse, which said no confirmed reports of illness have been identified, said consumers should check if they have the recalled waffles in their freezers and either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for credit.
The company discovered the problem through routine testing at its manufacturing plant, TreeHouse said.
Consumers with any questions can contact the company at 800-596-2903, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Below is a list of the recalled frozen waffles.
Brand
Description
Retail UPC
Lot code
Best By Date
ALWAYS SAVE
Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
070038608752
2C201154
1/14/2025
ALWAYS SAVE
Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
070038608752
2C207184
7/18/2025
ALWAYS SAVE
Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
070038608752
2C210163
10/15/2024
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070038596790
2C202034
2/2/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070038596790
2C203294
3/29/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070038596790
2C205114
5/11/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070038596790
2C207134
7/13/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070038596790
2C208314
8/31/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C201204
1/19/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C202034
2/2/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C202094
2/8/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C203084
3/8/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C203284
3/28/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C204134
4/13/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C205174
5/17/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C207264
7/26/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C208164
8/16/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C208304
8/30/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C211043
11/3/2024
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070038356851
2C212013
11/30/2024
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles
070038362852
2C203264
3/26/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles
070038362852
2C207294
7/29/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles
070038362852
2C211013
10/31/2024
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
070038356837
2C208164
8/16/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
070038622116
2C202084
2/7/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
070038622116
2C203144
3/14/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
070038622116
2C205034
5/3/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
070038622116
2C206264
6/26/2025
BEST CHOICE
Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
070038622116
2C212073
12/6/2024
BETTERGOODS
Bettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles
194346252756
2C208144
8/14/2025
BETTERGOODS
Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles
194346252763
2C208144
8/14/2025
BETTERGOODS
Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles
194346252749
2C208144
8/14/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041498194468
2C202054
2/4/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041498194468
2C203294
3/29/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041498194468
2C211113
11/10/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
4061464785205
2C211093
11/8/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
4061464785205
2C211103
11/9/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
4061464785205
2C211163
11/15/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
4061464785205
2C211173
11/16/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
4061464782273
2C211033
11/2/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
4061464782273
2C211293
11/28/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
4061464782273
2C212073
12/6/2024
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles
4099100336825
2C206254
6/25/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles
4099100336825
2C206254
6/25/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles
4099100336825
2C207114
7/11/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles
4099100336825
2C207264
7/26/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Waffles
4099100336818
2C206274
6/27/2025
BREAKFAST BEST
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Waffles
4099100336818
2C206274
6/27/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
686151403398
2C201224
1/21/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
686151403398
2C204024
4/2/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
686151403398
2C207114
7/11/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
686151403398
2C207164
7/16/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
686151403398
2C211013
10/31/2024
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
686151403404
2C201024
1/1/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
686151403404
2C201304
1/29/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
686151403404
2C204164
4/16/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
686151403404
2C205174
5/17/2025
CLOVER VALLEY
Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
686151403404
2C207244
7/24/2025
ESSENTIALS
Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
607880101874
2C202284
2/27/2025
ESSENTIALS
Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
607880101874
2C203274
3/27/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C202244
2/23/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C203024
3/2/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C203084
3/8/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C203284
3/28/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C204194
4/19/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C205044
5/4/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C206014
6/1/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C206264
6/26/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C207134
7/13/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C207194
7/19/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C208094
8/9/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C208304
8/30/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C209214
9/21/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C211043
11/3/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C211243
11/23/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
035826091444
2C212163
12/15/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C201024
1/1/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C201184
1/17/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C201294
1/28/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C202244
2/23/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C203064
3/6/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C203204
3/20/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C204024
4/2/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C204244
4/24/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C205104
5/10/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C205214
5/21/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C206204
6/20/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C207164
7/16/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C208084
8/8/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C208274
8/27/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C209234
9/23/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C210163
10/15/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C211153
11/14/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
035826091451
2C212123
12/11/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C201194
1/18/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C202244
2/23/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C203074
3/7/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C203214
3/21/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C204034
4/3/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C204254
4/25/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C205104
5/10/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C205214
5/21/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C206204
6/20/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C207174
7/17/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C208144
8/14/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C208264
8/26/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C209194
9/19/2025
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C210193
10/18/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C211153
11/14/2024
FOOD LION
Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
035826091468
2C212063
12/5/2024
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C201124
1/11/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C203024
3/2/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C203234
3/23/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C204194
4/19/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C205034
5/3/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C206154
6/15/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C206264
6/26/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C207194
7/19/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C208104
8/10/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C208174
8/17/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C208304
8/30/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C209214
9/21/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
688267073946
2C211093
11/8/2024
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C201024
1/1/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C201184
1/17/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C201294
1/28/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C202074
2/6/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C203064
3/6/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C203204
3/20/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C204024
4/2/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C204254
4/25/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C205104
5/10/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C205214
5/21/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C206204
6/20/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C207224
7/22/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C208274
8/27/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C209094
9/9/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C209164
9/16/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
688267073922
2C210023
10/1/2024
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C201024
1/1/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C201194
1/18/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C202134
2/12/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C202284
2/27/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C203204
3/20/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C204254
4/25/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C205104
5/10/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C205224
5/22/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C206034
6/3/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C206204
6/20/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C207224
7/22/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C208264
8/26/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C209094
9/9/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C209194
9/19/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C210263
10/25/2024
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
688267073960
2C212123
12/11/2024
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C201134
1/12/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C201274
1/26/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C203094
3/9/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C203294
3/29/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C204204
4/20/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C205124
5/12/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C206294
6/29/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C207274
7/27/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C208034
8/3/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
688267073984
2C212173
12/16/2024
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C201194
1/18/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C202084
2/7/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C203144
3/14/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C204064
4/6/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C205034
5/3/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C206064
6/6/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C206264
6/26/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C207254
7/25/2025
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C211153
11/14/2024
FOODHOLD
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
688267081958
2C212063
12/5/2024
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C201204
1/19/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C202094
2/8/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C203284
3/28/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C204274
4/27/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C207134
7/13/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C208174
8/17/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C211093
11/8/2024
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
030034011642
2C212163
12/15/2024
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
030034011604
2C205114
5/11/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
030034011635
2C201234
1/22/2025
GIANT EAGLE
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
030034011635
2C205174
5/17/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles
085239157961
2C201114
1/10/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles
085239157961
2C203274
3/27/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles
085239157961
2C212213
12/20/2024
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
085239157909
2C203264
3/26/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
085239157909
2C204114
4/11/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
085239157909
2C205024
5/2/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
085239157909
2C207114
7/11/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
085239157909
2C207224
7/22/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
085239157909
2C211143
11/13/2024
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
085239157916
2C205024
5/2/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
085239157916
2C205224
5/22/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
085239157916
2C207244
7/24/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C201064
1/5/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C201194
1/18/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C202084
2/7/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C203084
3/8/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C203284
3/28/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C204134
4/13/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C204274
4/27/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C205114
5/11/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C206014
6/1/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C206084
6/8/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C206214
6/21/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C208024
8/2/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C208104
8/10/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C208164
8/16/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C209214
9/21/2025
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C211033
11/2/2024
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C211243
11/23/2024
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C212083
12/7/2024
GOOD & GATHER
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
085239157923
2C212163
12/15/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C201054
1/4/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C201104
1/9/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C201174
1/16/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C201234
1/22/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C202014
1/31/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C202064
2/5/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C202234
2/22/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C202264
2/25/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C203074
3/7/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C203144
3/14/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C203214
3/21/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C204014
4/1/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C204124
4/12/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C204164
4/16/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C204254
4/25/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C204294
4/29/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C205154
5/15/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C206064
6/6/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C206134
6/13/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C206244
6/24/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C207084
7/8/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C207154
7/15/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C207294
7/29/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C207304
7/30/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C208144
8/14/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C208214
8/21/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C208274
8/27/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C210063
10/5/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C210133
10/12/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C210203
10/19/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C210263
10/25/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C210303
10/29/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C211043
11/3/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C211063
11/5/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C211133
11/12/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C211173
11/16/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C211223
11/21/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C211253
11/24/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C211273
11/26/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C212113
12/10/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
078742088532
2C212193
12/18/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C201044
1/3/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C201104
1/9/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C201164
1/15/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C201244
1/23/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C201254
1/24/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C202024
2/1/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C202054
2/4/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C202214
2/20/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C202224
2/21/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C202274
2/26/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C203074
3/7/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C203154
3/15/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C203224
3/22/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C203254
3/25/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C203264
3/26/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C204014
4/1/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C204124
4/12/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C204154
4/15/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C204264
4/26/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C204304
4/30/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C205014
5/1/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C205164
5/16/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C205234
5/23/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C205274
5/27/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C205284
5/28/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C206074
6/7/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C206084
6/8/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C206144
6/14/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C206154
6/15/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C207084
7/8/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C207094
7/9/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C207104
7/10/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C207304
7/30/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C207314
7/31/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C208014
8/1/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C208154
8/15/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C208284
8/28/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C209124
9/12/2025
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C210053
10/4/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C210143
10/13/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C210203
10/19/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C210213
10/20/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C210273
10/26/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C210303
10/29/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C210313
10/30/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C211063
11/5/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C211143
11/13/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C211183
11/17/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C211213
11/20/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C211223
11/21/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C211273
11/26/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C212043
12/3/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C212053
12/4/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C212183
12/17/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
078742088587
2C212193
12/18/2024
GREAT VALUE
Great Value 560g Blueberry Waffles
628915641967
2C205044
5/4/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041268196326
2C201214
1/20/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041268196326
2C203094
3/9/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041268196326
2C205044
5/4/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041268196326
2C206224
6/22/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041268196326
2C206284
6/28/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041268196326
2C207134
7/13/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041268196326
2C207274
7/27/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C201124
1/11/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C202244
2/23/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C203284
3/28/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C204194
4/19/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C205184
5/18/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C206214
6/21/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C207134
7/13/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C207194
7/19/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C210153
10/14/2024
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041268196289
2C211163
11/15/2024
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C201194
1/18/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C202074
2/6/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C203154
3/15/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C204194
4/19/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C205214
5/21/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C206244
6/24/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C207164
7/16/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C210103
10/9/2024
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041268196296
2C211153
11/14/2024
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C201024
1/1/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C202284
2/27/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C203154
3/15/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C204084
4/8/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C205224
5/22/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C206034
6/3/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C206214
6/21/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C207174
7/17/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C208094
8/9/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C210103
10/9/2024
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041268196302
2C211163
11/15/2024
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
041268196319
2C201194
1/18/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
041268196319
2C203144
3/14/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
041268196319
2C204054
4/5/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
041268196319
2C205034
5/3/2025
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
041268196319
2C211153
11/14/2024
HANNAFORD
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
041268196319
2C212063
12/5/2024
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
072036726483
2C203024
3/2/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
072036726483
2C204134
4/13/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
072036726483
2C205174
5/17/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
072036726483
2C206214
6/21/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
072036726483
2C208024
8/2/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
072036726469
2C202064
2/5/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
072036726469
2C203224
3/22/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
072036726469
2C204164
4/16/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
072036726469
2C205154
5/15/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
072036726469
2C208274
8/27/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
072036726469
2C211133
11/12/2024
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
072036726476
2C203164
3/16/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
072036726476
2C204124
4/12/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
072036726476
2C205284
5/28/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
072036726490
2C201194
1/18/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
072036726490
2C202084
2/7/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
072036726490
2C204054
4/5/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
072036726490
2C205034
5/3/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
072036726490
2C206064
6/6/2025
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
072036726490
2C211023
11/1/2024
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
072036726490
2C211153
11/14/2024
H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles
041220013685
2C203274
3/27/2025
H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles
041220013685
2C205304
5/30/2025
H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles
041220013685
2C211073
11/6/2024
H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles
041220013685
2C212203
12/19/2024
H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles
041220013685
930005145
11/29/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C201084
7/8/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C201094
7/9/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C202134
8/13/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C202144
8/14/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C202154
8/15/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C202204
8/20/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C202214
8/21/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C203044
9/2/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C203054
9/3/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C203114
9/9/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C203124
9/10/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C203134
9/11/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C203184
9/16/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C203194
9/17/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204033
10/1/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204034
10/2/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204043
10/2/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204044
10/3/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204084
10/7/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204094
10/8/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204103
10/8/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204104
10/9/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204113
10/9/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204173
10/15/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204174
10/16/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204183
10/16/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204184
10/17/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204193
10/17/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204224
10/21/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C204234
10/22/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205013
10/29/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205023
10/30/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205034
11/1/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205064
11/4/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205074
11/5/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205084
11/6/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205094
11/7/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205134
11/11/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C205144
11/12/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206034
12/2/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206044
12/3/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206054
12/4/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206104
12/9/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206114
12/10/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206123
12/10/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206124
12/11/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206133
12/11/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206143
12/12/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206174
12/16/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206184
12/17/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206193
12/17/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206194
12/18/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206203
12/18/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206263
12/24/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C206273
12/25/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C207103
1/7/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C207113
1/8/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C207173
1/14/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C207183
1/15/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208064
2/4/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208074
2/5/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208084
2/6/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208124
2/10/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208134
2/11/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208194
2/17/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208204
2/18/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208214
2/19/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C208253
2/22/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209034
3/4/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209044
3/5/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209053
3/5/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209054
3/6/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209094
3/10/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209104
3/11/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209113
3/11/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209114
3/12/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209164
3/17/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209174
3/18/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209184
3/19/2026
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209203
3/20/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C209253
3/25/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210023
4/1/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210033
4/2/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210043
4/3/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210103
4/9/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210113
4/10/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210123
4/11/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210173
4/16/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210183
4/17/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210193
4/18/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210233
4/22/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210243
4/23/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C210253
4/24/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C211203
5/20/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C211213
5/21/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C212123
6/11/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C212133
6/12/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C212143
6/13/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
705599012211
2C212153
6/14/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles
705599012709
2C209223
3/22/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
705599013201
2C204274
10/26/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
705599013201
2C205193
11/16/2024
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
705599013201
2C206024
12/1/2025
KODIAK CAKES
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
705599013201
2C207203
1/17/2025
NO NAME
No Name 560g Blueberry Waffles
060383987725
2C205044
5/4/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041735157133
2C206014
6/1/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041735157133
2C209144
9/14/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041735157133
2C210223
10/21/2024
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C201204
1/19/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C202094
2/8/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C203164
3/16/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C204274
4/27/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C207264
7/26/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C209144
9/14/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C211033
11/2/2024
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041735157522
2C211163
11/15/2024
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041735157508
2C201224
1/21/2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
041735157515
2C202054
2/4/2025
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
641415000546
2C201294
1/28/2025
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
641415000546
2C204114
4/11/2025
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
641415000546
2C207164
7/16/2025
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
641415000546
2C211023
11/1/2024
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
641415001543
2C201234
1/22/2025
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
641415001543
2C205024
5/2/2025
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
641415001543
2C205224
5/22/2025
PUBLIX
Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
641415001543
2C207224
7/22/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041318100518
2C202034
2/2/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041318100518
2C205114
5/11/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041318100518
2C207264
7/26/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
041318100518
2C212083
12/7/2024
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C202034
2/2/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C203024
3/2/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C204134
4/13/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C204274
4/27/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C206214
6/21/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C208034
8/3/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C209144
9/14/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C210153
10/14/2024
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C211163
11/15/2024
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
041318101072
2C212163
12/15/2024
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
041318101010
2C201304
1/29/2025
SCHNUCKS
Schnucks 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
041318101027
2C201304
1/29/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
038259145067
2C203294
3/29/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
038259145067
2C206224
6/22/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
038259145067
2C210223
10/21/2024
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
038259145067
2C211173
11/16/2024
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C202094
2/8/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C203084
3/8/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C204274
4/27/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C205174
5/17/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C206084
6/8/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C208164
8/16/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C211243
11/23/2024
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
038259117118
2C212163
12/15/2024
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
038259117132
2C201224
1/21/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles
038259117132
2C205114
5/11/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
038259117101
2C202034
2/2/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
038259117101
2C203154
3/15/2025
SE GROCERS
SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
038259117101
2C205234
5/23/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C201054
1/4/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C201264
1/25/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C202234
2/22/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C203134
3/13/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C204054
4/5/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C204244
4/24/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C205154
5/15/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C206134
6/13/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C209124
9/12/2025
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C210053
10/4/2024
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C210263
10/25/2024
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C211073
11/6/2024
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C211243
11/23/2024
SIMPLE TRUTH
Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
011110108135
2C212053
12/4/2024
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C201204
1/19/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C202094
2/8/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C203164
3/16/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C204134
4/13/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C206084
6/8/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C208034
8/3/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C211043
11/3/2024
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
070784056043
2C212073
12/6/2024
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
070784056012
2C201224
1/21/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
070784056012
2C204124
4/12/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
070784056012
2C207164
7/16/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
070784056050
2C201034
1/2/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
070784056050
2C201234
1/22/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
070784056050
2C208264
8/26/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070784056067
2C202094
2/8/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070784056067
2C203164
3/16/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070784056067
2C205124
5/12/2025
TOPS
Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
070784056067
2C209154
9/15/2025