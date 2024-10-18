Watch CBS News
Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart and other major retailers recalled over bacteria

By Aimee Picchi

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles manufactured by TreeHouse Foods and sold under major store brands such as Walmart's Great Value and Target's Good & Gather have been recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria. 

The recalled products were sold in the U.S. and Canada at the following grocery chains, TreeHouse said Friday:

  • Aldi's (Breakfast Best brand)
  • Dollar General (Clover Valley brand)
  • Food Lion
  • Giant Eagle
  • Hannaford
  • Harris Teeter
  • H-E-B
  • PriceChopper (PICS brand)
  • Publix
  • Schnucks
  • Southeastern Grocers
  • Target (Good & Gather brand)
  • Tops
  • Walmart (Great Value brand)

Additionally, the recalled waffles were sold under some of the following brand names:

  • Foodhold
  • Kodiak Cakes
  • Simple Truth
Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and fatigue and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food. The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant. 

TreeHouse, which said no confirmed reports of illness have been identified, said consumers should check if they have the recalled waffles in their freezers and either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for credit. 

The company discovered the problem through routine testing at its manufacturing plant, TreeHouse said. 

Consumers with any questions can contact the company at 800-596-2903, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Below is a list of the recalled frozen waffles.

Brand

Description

Retail UPC

Lot code

Best By Date

ALWAYS SAVE

Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles

070038608752

2C201154

1/14/2025

ALWAYS SAVE

Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles

070038608752

2C207184

7/18/2025

ALWAYS SAVE

Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles

070038608752

2C210163

10/15/2024

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070038596790

2C202034

2/2/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070038596790

2C203294

3/29/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070038596790

2C205114

5/11/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070038596790

2C207134

7/13/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070038596790

2C208314

8/31/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C201204

1/19/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C202034

2/2/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C202094

2/8/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C203084

3/8/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C203284

3/28/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C204134

4/13/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C205174

5/17/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C207264

7/26/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C208164

8/16/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C208304

8/30/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C211043

11/3/2024

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070038356851

2C212013

11/30/2024

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles

070038362852

2C203264

3/26/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles

070038362852

2C207294

7/29/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles

070038362852

2C211013

10/31/2024

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

070038356837

2C208164

8/16/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

070038622116

2C202084

2/7/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

070038622116

2C203144

3/14/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

070038622116

2C205034

5/3/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

070038622116

2C206264

6/26/2025

BEST CHOICE

Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

070038622116

2C212073

12/6/2024

BETTERGOODS

Bettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles

194346252756

2C208144

8/14/2025

BETTERGOODS

Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles

194346252763

2C208144

8/14/2025

BETTERGOODS

Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles

194346252749

2C208144

8/14/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041498194468

2C202054

2/4/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041498194468

2C203294

3/29/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041498194468

2C211113

11/10/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

4061464785205

2C211093

11/8/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

4061464785205

2C211103

11/9/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

4061464785205

2C211163

11/15/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

4061464785205

2C211173

11/16/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

4061464782273

2C211033

11/2/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

4061464782273

2C211293

11/28/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

4061464782273

2C212073

12/6/2024

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles

4099100336825

2C206254

6/25/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles

4099100336825

2C206254

6/25/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles

4099100336825

2C207114

7/11/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Cinnamon Waffles

4099100336825

2C207264

7/26/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Waffles

4099100336818

2C206274

6/27/2025

BREAKFAST BEST

Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Waffles

4099100336818

2C206274

6/27/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

686151403398

2C201224

1/21/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

686151403398

2C204024

4/2/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

686151403398

2C207114

7/11/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

686151403398

2C207164

7/16/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

686151403398

2C211013

10/31/2024

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

686151403404

2C201024

1/1/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

686151403404

2C201304

1/29/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

686151403404

2C204164

4/16/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

686151403404

2C205174

5/17/2025

CLOVER VALLEY

Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

686151403404

2C207244

7/24/2025

ESSENTIALS

Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles

607880101874

2C202284

2/27/2025

ESSENTIALS

Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles

607880101874

2C203274

3/27/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C202244

2/23/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C203024

3/2/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C203084

3/8/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C203284

3/28/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C204194

4/19/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C205044

5/4/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C206014

6/1/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C206264

6/26/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C207134

7/13/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C207194

7/19/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C208094

8/9/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C208304

8/30/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C209214

9/21/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C211043

11/3/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C211243

11/23/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

035826091444

2C212163

12/15/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C201024

1/1/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C201184

1/17/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C201294

1/28/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C202244

2/23/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C203064

3/6/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C203204

3/20/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C204024

4/2/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C204244

4/24/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C205104

5/10/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C205214

5/21/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C206204

6/20/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C207164

7/16/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C208084

8/8/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C208274

8/27/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C209234

9/23/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C210163

10/15/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C211153

11/14/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

035826091451

2C212123

12/11/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C201194

1/18/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C202244

2/23/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C203074

3/7/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C203214

3/21/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C204034

4/3/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C204254

4/25/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C205104

5/10/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C205214

5/21/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C206204

6/20/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C207174

7/17/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C208144

8/14/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C208264

8/26/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C209194

9/19/2025

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C210193

10/18/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C211153

11/14/2024

FOOD LION

Food Lion 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

035826091468

2C212063

12/5/2024

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C201124

1/11/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C203024

3/2/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C203234

3/23/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C204194

4/19/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C205034

5/3/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C206154

6/15/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C206264

6/26/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C207194

7/19/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C208104

8/10/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C208174

8/17/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C208304

8/30/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C209214

9/21/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

688267073946

2C211093

11/8/2024

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C201024

1/1/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C201184

1/17/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C201294

1/28/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C202074

2/6/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C203064

3/6/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C203204

3/20/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C204024

4/2/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C204254

4/25/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C205104

5/10/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C205214

5/21/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C206204

6/20/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C207224

7/22/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C208274

8/27/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C209094

9/9/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C209164

9/16/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

688267073922

2C210023

10/1/2024

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C201024

1/1/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C201194

1/18/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C202134

2/12/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C202284

2/27/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C203204

3/20/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C204254

4/25/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C205104

5/10/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C205224

5/22/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C206034

6/3/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C206204

6/20/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C207224

7/22/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C208264

8/26/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C209094

9/9/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C209194

9/19/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C210263

10/25/2024

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

688267073960

2C212123

12/11/2024

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C201134

1/12/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C201274

1/26/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C203094

3/9/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C203294

3/29/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C204204

4/20/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C205124

5/12/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C206294

6/29/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C207274

7/27/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C208034

8/3/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

688267073984

2C212173

12/16/2024

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C201194

1/18/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C202084

2/7/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C203144

3/14/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C204064

4/6/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C205034

5/3/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C206064

6/6/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C206264

6/26/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C207254

7/25/2025

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C211153

11/14/2024

FOODHOLD

Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

688267081958

2C212063

12/5/2024

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C201204

1/19/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C202094

2/8/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C203284

3/28/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C204274

4/27/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C207134

7/13/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C208174

8/17/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C211093

11/8/2024

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

030034011642

2C212163

12/15/2024

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

030034011604

2C205114

5/11/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

030034011635

2C201234

1/22/2025

GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

030034011635

2C205174

5/17/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles

085239157961

2C201114

1/10/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles

085239157961

2C203274

3/27/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles

085239157961

2C212213

12/20/2024

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

085239157909

2C203264

3/26/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

085239157909

2C204114

4/11/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

085239157909

2C205024

5/2/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

085239157909

2C207114

7/11/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

085239157909

2C207224

7/22/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

085239157909

2C211143

11/13/2024

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

085239157916

2C205024

5/2/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

085239157916

2C205224

5/22/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

085239157916

2C207244

7/24/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C201064

1/5/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C201194

1/18/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C202084

2/7/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C203084

3/8/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C203284

3/28/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C204134

4/13/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C204274

4/27/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C205114

5/11/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C206014

6/1/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C206084

6/8/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C206214

6/21/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C208024

8/2/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C208104

8/10/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C208164

8/16/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C209214

9/21/2025

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C211033

11/2/2024

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C211243

11/23/2024

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C212083

12/7/2024

GOOD & GATHER

Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

085239157923

2C212163

12/15/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C201054

1/4/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C201104

1/9/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C201174

1/16/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C201234

1/22/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C202014

1/31/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C202064

2/5/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C202234

2/22/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C202264

2/25/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C203074

3/7/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C203144

3/14/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C203214

3/21/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C204014

4/1/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C204124

4/12/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C204164

4/16/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C204254

4/25/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C204294

4/29/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C205154

5/15/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C206064

6/6/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C206134

6/13/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C206244

6/24/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C207084

7/8/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C207154

7/15/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C207294

7/29/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C207304

7/30/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C208144

8/14/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C208214

8/21/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C208274

8/27/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C210063

10/5/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C210133

10/12/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C210203

10/19/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C210263

10/25/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C210303

10/29/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C211043

11/3/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C211063

11/5/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C211133

11/12/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C211173

11/16/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C211223

11/21/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C211253

11/24/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C211273

11/26/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C212113

12/10/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

078742088532

2C212193

12/18/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C201044

1/3/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C201104

1/9/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C201164

1/15/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C201244

1/23/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C201254

1/24/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C202024

2/1/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C202054

2/4/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C202214

2/20/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C202224

2/21/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C202274

2/26/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C203074

3/7/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C203154

3/15/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C203224

3/22/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C203254

3/25/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C203264

3/26/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C204014

4/1/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C204124

4/12/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C204154

4/15/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C204264

4/26/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C204304

4/30/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C205014

5/1/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C205164

5/16/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C205234

5/23/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C205274

5/27/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C205284

5/28/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C206074

6/7/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C206084

6/8/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C206144

6/14/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C206154

6/15/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C207084

7/8/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C207094

7/9/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C207104

7/10/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C207304

7/30/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C207314

7/31/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C208014

8/1/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C208154

8/15/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C208284

8/28/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C209124

9/12/2025

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C210053

10/4/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C210143

10/13/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C210203

10/19/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C210213

10/20/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C210273

10/26/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C210303

10/29/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C210313

10/30/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C211063

11/5/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C211143

11/13/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C211183

11/17/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C211213

11/20/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C211223

11/21/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C211273

11/26/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C212043

12/3/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C212053

12/4/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C212183

12/17/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

078742088587

2C212193

12/18/2024

GREAT VALUE

Great Value 560g Blueberry Waffles

628915641967

2C205044

5/4/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

2C201214

1/20/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

2C203094

3/9/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

2C205044

5/4/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

2C206224

6/22/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

2C206284

6/28/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

2C207134

7/13/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041268196326

2C207274

7/27/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C201124

1/11/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C202244

2/23/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C203284

3/28/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C204194

4/19/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C205184

5/18/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C206214

6/21/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C207134

7/13/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C207194

7/19/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C210153

10/14/2024

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041268196289

2C211163

11/15/2024

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C201194

1/18/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C202074

2/6/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C203154

3/15/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C204194

4/19/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C205214

5/21/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C206244

6/24/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C207164

7/16/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C210103

10/9/2024

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041268196296

2C211153

11/14/2024

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C201024

1/1/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C202284

2/27/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C203154

3/15/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C204084

4/8/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C205224

5/22/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C206034

6/3/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C206214

6/21/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C207174

7/17/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C208094

8/9/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C210103

10/9/2024

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041268196302

2C211163

11/15/2024

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

041268196319

2C201194

1/18/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

041268196319

2C203144

3/14/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

041268196319

2C204054

4/5/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

041268196319

2C205034

5/3/2025

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

041268196319

2C211153

11/14/2024

HANNAFORD

Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

041268196319

2C212063

12/5/2024

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

072036726483

2C203024

3/2/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

072036726483

2C204134

4/13/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

072036726483

2C205174

5/17/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

072036726483

2C206214

6/21/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

072036726483

2C208024

8/2/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726469

2C202064

2/5/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726469

2C203224

3/22/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726469

2C204164

4/16/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726469

2C205154

5/15/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726469

2C208274

8/27/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

072036726469

2C211133

11/12/2024

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

072036726476

2C203164

3/16/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

072036726476

2C204124

4/12/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

072036726476

2C205284

5/28/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

2C201194

1/18/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

2C202084

2/7/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

2C204054

4/5/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

2C205034

5/3/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

2C206064

6/6/2025

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

2C211023

11/1/2024

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles

072036726490

2C211153

11/14/2024

H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST

HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles

041220013685

2C203274

3/27/2025

H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST

HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles

041220013685

2C205304

5/30/2025

H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST

HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles

041220013685

2C211073

11/6/2024

H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST

HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles

041220013685

2C212203

12/19/2024

H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST

HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles

041220013685

930005145

11/29/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C201084

7/8/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C201094

7/9/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C202134

8/13/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C202144

8/14/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C202154

8/15/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C202204

8/20/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C202214

8/21/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C203044

9/2/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C203054

9/3/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C203114

9/9/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C203124

9/10/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C203134

9/11/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C203184

9/16/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C203194

9/17/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204033

10/1/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204034

10/2/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204043

10/2/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204044

10/3/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204084

10/7/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204094

10/8/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204103

10/8/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204104

10/9/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204113

10/9/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204173

10/15/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204174

10/16/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204183

10/16/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204184

10/17/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204193

10/17/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204224

10/21/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C204234

10/22/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205013

10/29/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205023

10/30/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205034

11/1/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205064

11/4/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205074

11/5/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205084

11/6/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205094

11/7/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205134

11/11/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C205144

11/12/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206034

12/2/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206044

12/3/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206054

12/4/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206104

12/9/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206114

12/10/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206123

12/10/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206124

12/11/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206133

12/11/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206143

12/12/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206174

12/16/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206184

12/17/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206193

12/17/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206194

12/18/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206203

12/18/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206263

12/24/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C206273

12/25/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C207103

1/7/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C207113

1/8/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C207173

1/14/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C207183

1/15/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208064

2/4/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208074

2/5/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208084

2/6/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208124

2/10/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208134

2/11/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208194

2/17/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208204

2/18/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208214

2/19/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C208253

2/22/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209034

3/4/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209044

3/5/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209053

3/5/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209054

3/6/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209094

3/10/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209104

3/11/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209113

3/11/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209114

3/12/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209164

3/17/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209174

3/18/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209184

3/19/2026

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209203

3/20/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C209253

3/25/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210023

4/1/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210033

4/2/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210043

4/3/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210103

4/9/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210113

4/10/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210123

4/11/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210173

4/16/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210183

4/17/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210193

4/18/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210233

4/22/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210243

4/23/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C210253

4/24/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C211203

5/20/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C211213

5/21/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C212123

6/11/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C212133

6/12/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C212143

6/13/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

705599012211

2C212153

6/14/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles

705599012709

2C209223

3/22/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

705599013201

2C204274

10/26/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

705599013201

2C205193

11/16/2024

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

705599013201

2C206024

12/1/2025

KODIAK CAKES

Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

705599013201

2C207203

1/17/2025

NO NAME

No Name 560g Blueberry Waffles

060383987725

2C205044

5/4/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041735157133

2C206014

6/1/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041735157133

2C209144

9/14/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041735157133

2C210223

10/21/2024

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C201204

1/19/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C202094

2/8/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C203164

3/16/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C204274

4/27/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C207264

7/26/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C209144

9/14/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C211033

11/2/2024

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041735157522

2C211163

11/15/2024

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041735157508

2C201224

1/21/2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

041735157515

2C202054

2/4/2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

641415000546

2C201294

1/28/2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

641415000546

2C204114

4/11/2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

641415000546

2C207164

7/16/2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

641415000546

2C211023

11/1/2024

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

641415001543

2C201234

1/22/2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

641415001543

2C205024

5/2/2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

641415001543

2C205224

5/22/2025

PUBLIX

Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

641415001543

2C207224

7/22/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041318100518

2C202034

2/2/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041318100518

2C205114

5/11/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041318100518

2C207264

7/26/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

041318100518

2C212083

12/7/2024

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C202034

2/2/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C203024

3/2/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C204134

4/13/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C204274

4/27/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C206214

6/21/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C208034

8/3/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C209144

9/14/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C210153

10/14/2024

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C211163

11/15/2024

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

041318101072

2C212163

12/15/2024

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

041318101010

2C201304

1/29/2025

SCHNUCKS

Schnucks 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles

041318101027

2C201304

1/29/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

038259145067

2C203294

3/29/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

038259145067

2C206224

6/22/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

038259145067

2C210223

10/21/2024

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

038259145067

2C211173

11/16/2024

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C202094

2/8/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C203084

3/8/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C204274

4/27/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C205174

5/17/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C206084

6/8/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C208164

8/16/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C211243

11/23/2024

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

038259117118

2C212163

12/15/2024

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

038259117132

2C201224

1/21/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Reduced Fat Homestyle Waffles

038259117132

2C205114

5/11/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

038259117101

2C202034

2/2/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

038259117101

2C203154

3/15/2025

SE GROCERS

SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

038259117101

2C205234

5/23/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C201054

1/4/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C201264

1/25/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C202234

2/22/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C203134

3/13/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C204054

4/5/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C204244

4/24/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C205154

5/15/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C206134

6/13/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C209124

9/12/2025

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C210053

10/4/2024

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C210263

10/25/2024

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C211073

11/6/2024

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C211243

11/23/2024

SIMPLE TRUTH

Simple Truth 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

011110108135

2C212053

12/4/2024

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C201204

1/19/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C202094

2/8/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C203164

3/16/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C204134

4/13/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C206084

6/8/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C208034

8/3/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C211043

11/3/2024

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles

070784056043

2C212073

12/6/2024

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

070784056012

2C201224

1/21/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

070784056012

2C204124

4/12/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles

070784056012

2C207164

7/16/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

070784056050

2C201034

1/2/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

070784056050

2C201234

1/22/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles

070784056050

2C208264

8/26/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070784056067

2C202094

2/8/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070784056067

2C203164

3/16/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070784056067

2C205124

5/12/2025

TOPS

Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles

070784056067

2C209154

9/15/2025

