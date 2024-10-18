Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart and other major retailers recalled over bacteria

More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles manufactured by TreeHouse Foods and sold under major store brands such as Walmart's Great Value and Target's Good & Gather have been recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products were sold in the U.S. and Canada at the following grocery chains, TreeHouse said Friday:

Aldi's (Breakfast Best brand)

Dollar General (Clover Valley brand)

Food Lion

Giant Eagle

Hannaford

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

PriceChopper (PICS brand)

Publix

Schnucks

Southeastern Grocers

Target (Good & Gather brand)

Tops

Walmart (Great Value brand)

Additionally, the recalled waffles were sold under some of the following brand names:

Foodhold

Kodiak Cakes

Simple Truth

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and fatigue and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food. The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.

TreeHouse, which said no confirmed reports of illness have been identified, said consumers should check if they have the recalled waffles in their freezers and either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for credit.

The company discovered the problem through routine testing at its manufacturing plant, TreeHouse said.

Consumers with any questions can contact the company at 800-596-2903, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Below is a list of the recalled frozen waffles.

