FBI recovers "potential evidence" during 2-day search for Travis Decker, fugitive accused of killing 3 daughters

Manhunt grows for Travis Decker, who is suspected in deaths of his three daughters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it found "potential evidence" during a search operation in Washington state amid the manhunt for Travis Decker, the father accused of killing his three daughters before disappearing into the wilderness.

The FBI said on Monday that it was conducting a two-day grid search near Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, an area that has extremely heavy vegetation. Nearly 100 personnel members, including specialty search teams, took part in the search, the agency said.

FBI Seattle Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington said that the goal of the search was to locate Decker, find signs of his whereabouts or gather more evidence, CBS affiliate KIRO reported. Crews searched about 250 acres, Herrington said, even going beyond the planned perimeter and using electronic mapping to track their efforts.

Herrington that the teams found "several items" that are being analyzed to determine whether they are connected to the case, KIRO reported.

"Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions," Herrington said. He did give any details about the recovered items.

Decker is wanted for three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of kidnapping. He has been wanted since he failed to return his daughters — Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 — after a planned visitation, prompting their mother to call police. The girls' bodies were found in his truck near the Rock Island Campground on June 2. DNA testing has confirmed Decker is the sole suspect in their murders.

Decker, a former Army soldier and wilderness survivalist, has not been seen since. Chelan County Sheriff Michael Morrison said in a statement on Monday that there is no conclusive evidence to indicate if Decker is alive or dead. Photos showing how he may have changed his appearance have been released. A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.