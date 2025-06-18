Authorities in Travis Decker manhunt release images of how wanted Washington man may have altered appearance

Authorities have released new images that they say may show what Travis Decker, the Washington state man suspected of killing his three young daughters, looks like after several weeks on the run.

Investigators have been searching for Decker, 32, since May 30, when he failed to return the girls to their mother's home after a scheduled custody visit. Authorities found the bodies down an embankment at a campsite in the Cascade Mountains on June 2. A man's blood was discovered at the scene, investigators said.

Attention quickly turned to Decker, who had been the last person to see the girls. Decker is a former soldier with extensive survival skills. The girls' mother, Whitney Decker, said in a petition to modify their parenting plan in September 2024 that Decker had worsening mental health issues and was becoming increasingly unstable.

On Tuesday, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, one of the agencies involved in the investigation, issued new images that they said showed how Travis Decker could have modified his appearance. One image shows Decker with a shaved head and no facial hair. Another shows him with a shaved head and thick mustache. A third shows him with shoulder-length hair, wearing a baseball cap.

Photos from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office showing how Travis Decker may have changed his appearance. Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Previously released photos and Ring camera footage taken in the days before his disappearance show Decker with facial hair, long dark hair gathered into a ponytail and tattoos. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

The sheriff's office also said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker's arrest. The sheriff's office warned that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous, and said that anyone who sees him should not attempt to contact or approach him. Instead, they should call 911 immediately. Officials previously said they do not believe Decker poses a threat to public safety, but have warned some residents in remote areas to keep their doors and windows locked.

The search for Decker continues, the sheriff's office said, with their detectives, members of the neighboring Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the Washington Army National Guard and the Marshals Service taking part in the efforts. The sheriffs' offices have deployed personnel throughout the region and are processing evidence, reviewing data and conducting follow-up interviews. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office search and rescue and air support units have also been engaged in the investigation.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, which has experience searching for suspects in the woods, has placed "numerous resources on the ground and in the air," the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said. The National Guard is providing air assets, conducting air surveillance and moving personnel into remote areas for tracking and searching. The Marshals Service has taken the lead role in the search for Decker, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said.