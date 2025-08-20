As Travis Decker manhunt continues, DNA testing confirms he is sole suspect in murders of 3 daughters

While the search for a Washington father accused of killing his three young daughters in June continues, DNA testing has confirmed he is the only suspect in the murders, police said.

Travis Decker's DNA was found on plastic bags that were found over the girls' heads as well as cable ties found near their bodies, according to the Washington State Crime Lab, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.

DNA matching 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia also was found on the bags, but no other profiles were detected, the sheriff's office said. No other DNA profiles were found on the cable ties, they said.

"The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides," the news release said.

Images of Travis Decker released by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office on June 7, 2025. Chelan County Sheriff's Office

The bodies of the girls and Decker's truck were found on June 2 near a campground in central Washington. Decker had not returned the girls to their mother on time after a planned visit and was not answering calls, she told police.

A search for Decker, a former Army soldier, has been ongoing since then.

"At this time, we do not have any evidence to suggest Travis Decker is either alive or deceased," the sheriff's office said Monday.

Multiple photos and video of Decker prior to the murders have been shared by police, as well as renderings of how his appearance may have changed.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Decker's arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.