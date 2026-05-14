Tourist accused of hurling rock at endangered Hawaii monk seal's head is arrested by federal agents

A tourist who drew widespread condemnation in Hawaii after a witness recorded him chucking a coconut-sized rock at "Lani," a beloved, endangered Hawaiian monk seal off a Maui beach, was arrested Wednesday by federal agents.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Washington, is charged with harassing a protected animal, the U.S. attorney's office in Honolulu said, adding that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration special agents arrested him near Seattle. He was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday.

The court docket didn't list an attorney, and a person who answered the phone at a number associated with Lytvynchuk declined to comment.

A state Department of Land and Natural Resources officer last week investigated a report of Hawaiian monk seal harassment in Lahaina, the community that was largely destroyed by a deadly wildfire in 2023. A witness showed the officer video of the seal swimming in shallow water while a man watched from shore.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk is charged with harassing a protected animal, the U.S. attorney's office in Honolulu said. Department of Justice

"In the cellphone video, the man can be seen holding a large rock with one hand, aiming, and throwing it directly at the monk seal," prosecutors said a criminal complaint. The rock narrowly missed the seal's head, but caused the "animal to abruptly alter its behavior," the complaint said.

When a witness confronted the man, he said "he did not care and was 'rich' enough to pay any fines," the complaint said.

Maui resident Kaylee Schnitzer, 18, told HawaiiNewsNow she witnessed the incident while taking photos nearby.

"What he was picking up was like a rock the size of a coconut," Schnitzer said. "It wasn't no small rock. It was the size of a coconut. And he threw it right, directly aiming towards the monk seal's head."

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the charges send a clear message that cruelty toward protected wildlife won't be tolerated. Lani's return after the wildfires brought a sense of healing and hope during a difficult time, he said.

"Lani is a reminder that humanity and the instinct to protect what is vulnerable are still values people can unite around," Bissen said in an emailed statement.

The mayor said he called the U.S. attorney in Honolulu to advocate for prosecution.

Lytvynchuk is charged with harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk is charged with harassing a protected animal, the U.S. attorney's office in Honolulu said. Department of Justice

Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. Only 1,600 remain in the wild.

"The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii's special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity," U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular, endangered Hawaiian monk seals."

If convicted, Lytvynchuk, faces up to one year in prison for each charge. He also faces a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

In 2016, a man was seen on video appearing to beat a pregnant Hawaiian monk seal in shallow water.