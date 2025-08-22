Tour bus rolls over after crash on upstate New York highway in "serious mass casualty" accident

A tour bus rolled over in a "serious mass casualty" crash on a major highway in upstate New York Friday, officials said.

The collision closed all lanes on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, around 30 miles northeast of Buffalo and 40 miles southeast of Niagara Falls, New York State Police said.

"Avoid the NYS Thruway eastbound at all costs as a tour bus has rolled over near the Erie and Genesee County lines," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said on X. In a later update, Poloncarz called the crash a "serious mass casualty bus accident."

The Erie County Medical Center, a level 1 adult trauma center, said it had received seven patients as of about 2 p.m.

Mercy Flight, a non-profit emergency air medical transport provider, said it had taken four patients by air to hospitals and would be transporting at least two more. Further information on casualties was not immediately available.

Photos taken by a witness showed a large bus on its side in the grass next to the road, as well as a heavy emergency response.

A photo taken by a witness shows the emergency response to an overturned bus on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, New York, on Aug. 22, 2025. Gail Potter

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on "the tragic tour bus accident" on the thruway.

"My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved," she wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.