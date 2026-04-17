Reported tornado in Lena, Illinois, west of Rockford causes extensive damage; sheriff says town shut down

A tornado touchdown has been reported in Lena, Illinois, about 48 miles west of Rockford, part of a massive storm system that is barreling toward Chicago Friday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued for Lena at 4:45 p.m. CT, the National Weather Service said. Video from a livestream in Lena shows the massive, rotating storm descending on the town.

There is extensive damage in the storm's wake, according to public officials. The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office posted on social media, asking people to avoid going to Lena at all.

"There is no way to get into town due to trees and wires down," the post said. "Emergency Services are assisting people per Sheriff Stovall."

The Village of Lena Police Department issued an urgent public safety alert on their Facebook page, writing in part, "Another storm is moving toward our area. We're already dealing with damage from the earlier tornado, and conditions could get worse quickly. Take shelter now."

"Do not go out to look at damage," the post warns. "Stay off the roads. Our crews are out working, and we need the roads clear so they can do their jobs safely. If you're able, check on neighbors—but only if you can do it safely."

Photos from the town show massive trees snapped by high winds and toppled over, blocking off roads.

At 6:20 p.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that Lena is "Shut down" as they brace for a second round of storms.

"There will be NO traffic in or out of town per Sheriff Stovall until further notice. Emergency Services are assisting with storm damage," the post reads.

Schools with students inside may have been damaged; no injuries reported

Radio traffic from public safety officials in Stephenson County said the National Weather Service contacted them about a large and "extremely dangerous" tornado just west of Lena. According to the radio traffic, there were reports that part of the roof came off Lena High School and also damage at the elementary school. Both schools had students in them at the time the storm hit, according to the radio traffic.

No injuries were reported, and the students were kept safe inside as the storm passed over, but the radio conversation discusses "fairly extensive damage" to the exteriors.

School officials and Lena officials have not yet released any official details about the extent of the storm damage.

Lena is about 120 miles west of Chicago.